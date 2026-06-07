Lu Dort Dishes on Future With OKC Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder are facing a tough decision on Lu Dort this summer. He opened up about his future with the team.

May 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort reacts in the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs during game seven of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center.

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images This offseason features plenty of big decisions for Oklahoma City. Perhaps the first being what to do with defensive ace Lu Dort. The 27-year-old has spent all seven years in the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder. His developmental story is remarkable and spot in Thunder history is set in stone after helping the team hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy for the first time in team history.

Now, the Oklahoma City Thunder must decide if they want to pick up his $17.7 million team option, making him an expiring contract, decline and re-sign him to a longer term deal at a lower number or see him play in a different uniform come October. The Thunder have just as anfirst-round picks and dodge the second apron if they so choose, as the team is within striking distance to avoid the restrictive apron for another season.

There is clearly a ton of emotion baked into whatever top decision maker Sam Presti elects to do, and despite switching his representation to"Obviously the conversation is going to happen. It hasn't happened yet obviously. We just lost last night. I have a lot of trust in this organization and in Sam.

I'm really grateful for all the stuff that he did for me to this point and obviously I want to stay here. This organization and this city have really shaped me as a person and as a player. So the conversation is going to happen, and obviously my main goal is to stay here. This is like a home to me," Dort explained.

This isn't the first time Dort has faced a team option on his deal. Four years ago, the team elected to decline his team option before re-upping with Dort in free agency and inking him back to a long-term deal. His current five-year $82.5 million pact.

"The fact that that happened was really good, but like I said, I have the trust in this organization and the relationship that I have built with them. The situation may be different. You never know how it's going to be. Like I said, like my main goal is to be here and whatever we got to do to get it done," Dort detailed.

The defensive ace has grown up in Oklahoma City and he put into perspective what this place has meant to him at last Sunday's exit interview.

"Just imagining me at 20 years old when I came here first and the person I am today is totally different. Just the way that this organization shapes you on the court and off the court as a man, how to be professional, and also just the love that we get from this city and our fans, there's nowhere I would go around the city where I don't get reminded that I'm a Thunder player and people are so happy to see me.

It's been amazing, and I'm still enjoying it, yeah," Dort revealed. There is no mistake that whatever the outcome, if Dort is on this roster in October or if he isn't, the decision will have plenty of emotions rooted in it. This is one of the Thunder's biggest developmental success stories in franchise history. An undrafted two-way signee who survived a rebuild and was instrumental in capturing Oklahoma City's first-ever championship.

Not to mention his obvious andwith Thunder superstar –– and Team Canada teammate –– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. No matter how the offseason ends, there is no denying the level of impact Dort has had on this organization in a positive way. Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder.

Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network.





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