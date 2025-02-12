Lt. Gov. Patrick to Address Texas Legislature Priorities in News Conference

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick will hold a news conference as the Texas Legislature begins to pass its first bills of the special session. School vouchers are expected to be a major topic of discussion.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is scheduled to hold a news conference on Wednesday morning as the state legislature gears up to pass its initial bills in the current special session . While Patrick's office has remained tight-lipped about the specific topics to be addressed, the timing suggests a focus on key legislative priorities, particularly in light of the Senate's recent passage of school voucher legislation.Lt. Gov.

Patrick, who presides over the Texas Senate, has been a vocal advocate for school choice, actively promoting the concept through his social media channels. Senate Bill 2, which would allocate $1 billion in state funding to create education savings accounts, passed the Texas Senate last week, marking the sixth time this type of legislation has cleared the upper chamber. However, the bill has consistently faced opposition in the Texas House, failing to gain sufficient support in previous attempts.Despite this history, Patrick, along with Governor Greg Abbott and former President Donald Trump, continues to champion the bill, arguing that it empowers parents by providing them with greater control over their children's education. The proposed legislation would allow families to access taxpayer-funded savings accounts worth up to $10,000 per year per student, with an increased amount of up to $11,500 for students with disabilities. A lottery system would allocate 80 percent of the funds to students with special needs or those from low-income households, defined as families earning 500% or less of the federal poverty line. The remaining 20 percent would be available to any student through a random selection process.It's anticipated that Lt. Gov. Patrick will delve into these details during his news conference, outlining the administration's stance on the controversial bill and its potential impact on Texas' education landscape. School choice is just one of several legislative priorities on Patrick's agenda, which he plans to expand from an initial list of 25 bills to 40 in the near future.





FOX26Houston / 🏆 448. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Texas Legislature Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick School Vouchers Education Savings Accounts Special Session

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says Legislature should clarify Texas abortion law to protect mothers at riskPatrick on Sunday said the Legislature should amend the language of the state’s near-total abortion ban to address confusion over when doctors may terminate pregnancies.

Read more »

US Capitol flags lowered for Jimmy Carter’s death to be raised for Trump’s inaugurationAlabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued similar orders.

Read more »

Patrick's Pressure on Burrows: Will Texas Legislature Be United?Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has publicly criticized House Speaker Dustin Burrows' victory, demanding a conservative agenda and raising questions about Burrows' ability to unify the Republican-controlled legislature. The friction highlights the increasing tension between party loyalty and compromise in American politics.

Read more »

Gov. Abbott Outlines Top Priorities for Texas Legislature in State of the State AddressTexas Governor Greg Abbott delivered his biennial State of the State address, outlining key priorities for the upcoming legislative session. These priorities include subsidizing private school tuition, finding new water sources, cutting property taxes, limiting bail for violent offenses, and strengthening the state's electric grid, school safety, and cybersecurity systems.

Read more »

Top 25: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick unveils priority bills for Texas SenateLt. Gov. Dan Patrick has announced the first round of his top 40 priority bills for the 89th Texas legislative session, outlining a conservative agenda that includes school choice, banning THC, and placing the Ten Commandments in schools.

Read more »

Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick Calls for Clarifying Abortion BanLt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the first major Texas elected official to back changes to the state's abortion law, suggests amending the language to address doctor concerns about potential penalties when the mother's life is at risk. The near-total ban, in effect since 2022, prohibits abortions except when the pregnant person's life is in danger. Some doctors have raised concerns about the law's ambiguity regarding the severity of illness required for an abortion.

Read more »