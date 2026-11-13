Lt. Col. says Moore embellished service; igniting anger among war veterans

War veterans vented their frustration on talk radio over Gov. Wes Moore’s depiction of his role in Afghanistan.

War veterans vented their frustration on talk radio over Gov. Wes Moore’s depiction of his role in Afghanistan. War veterans vented their frustration on talk radio over Gov.

Wes Moore’s depiction of his role in Afghanistan. Moore has long maintained that during his six months of service in Afghanistan, he “led soldiers in combat in Afghanistan. ” But his direct supervisor insists that characterization is inaccurate.

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“It’s disingenuous to say he led soldiers into combat or did direct action activities in combat zones,” said retired Lt. Col. Jamie Gottschling. During a podcast with Chuck Todd this week, Moore addressed the credibility of his former lieutenant colonel.

“I pray for him and his family. I know mental health and the challenges people go through are real” said Moore.

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“He said to me directly. We just come from different political we just come from different political positions. ” On Thursday, Gottschling called Moore's comments offensive.

“Yeah they were offensive. It seems like he’s indicating I have some kind of mental illness or personality problem I don’t know where that came from” said Gottschling.

“He wanted to emotionalize and aggrandize his activities it just wasn’t true and I just couldn’t sit here and be a party to this,” Gottschling said. Moore also faced scrutiny over past claims about receiving a Bronze Star during his service in Afghanistan, including listing it on his 2006 application that earned him a fellowship at the White House, even though he had not received it at the time.

In a Comedy Central appearance, Moore was introduced as “a recipient of the Bronze Star,” and responded, “Yes” After questions were raised by The New York Times and FOX45, Moore acknowledged he had not received the Bronze Star while serving in Afghanistan and said it was an error. Moore has pointed to another award as evidence of his combat role, saying, “I received the Combat Action Badge. For everything he’s saying that question has already been answered.

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” But Gottschling said the Combat Action Badge was awarded after a rocket exploded on the base where Moore was residing.

“Pretty much everyone on the base at that time would qualify for the Combat Action Badge so when he uses that as validation for his combat experience that’s not a truthful statement,” Gottschling said. “This is uncomfortable for me but it’s the truth and its about doing what's right and I feel I’m doing what’s right,” he said.

An investigation is underway after a mobile dog groomer and a dog were found dead inside the groomer’s van in a far Northwest Side neighborhood. The deaths happened Wednesday in the Davis Ranch area off Galm Road and FM