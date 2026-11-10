LSU vs. Texas Preview: What Makes Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns So Dangerous

LSU will host another tough SEC opponent on Saturday, facing off against the Texas Longhorns after an unfortunate loss to Alabama in Week 10. The Longhorns wil

Nov 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers line of scrimmage seen during the first quarter against Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect LSU will host another tough SEC opponent on Saturday, facing off against the Texas Longhorns after an unfortunate loss to Alabama in Week 10.

The Longhorns will bring a similar competition to Lane Kiffin and his new program, showing a true test of how this team can match up to top-ranked SEC teams back-to-back. As Kiffin meets Steve Sarkisian and his Longhorns for the first time in purple and yellow, here's what makes the state neighbor so dangerous.

Also read Texas Longhorns Report Card: Grading Every Position Group in Big Win vs. Missouri

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns edge Colin Simmons sets in position during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Against Alabama, LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt was able to record an impressive 380 passing yards across a season-high 47 attempts.

He also recorded an unfortunate Texas will bring the same pressure, coming from edge rusher Colin Simmons, who leads the unit with 10.5 sacks, leading college football with the most sacks. Simmons isn't just there to take down the quarterback, but to completely set the offense back, recording 94 sack yards this season.

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That brings a new challenge to LSU's offensive line, one that recently struggled against an SEC defense to protect its quarterback, and limits Leavitt's ability in the pocket. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Hayward Howard Jr. hits Missouri Tigers wide receiver Donovan Olugbode during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect While Texas already brings a challenge after each snap, the real trouble comes from its opponents being able to produce successful possessions, trying to gain the first down against the Longhorns. After LSU only converted five of its 14 third downs against Alabama, being able to match up to this daunting defense will be a must-watch challenge for the Tigers to maintain possession.

Oct 31, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V reacts after scoring a touchdown after making a reception during the second half against the Mississippi State Cougars at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect On the offense, Sarkisian's scoring production brings a major threat for defensive units, seeing scoring success on almost every drive.

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The Longhorns have been able to score points in the red zone 93.3% of the time, being able to consistently add to the scoreboard to lead over their opponents. During last week's SEC matchup against Missouri, the Longhorns went 4-for-4 in the red zone to secure a 34-20 win over the Tigers.

While LSU was only able to record one touchdown against the Crimson Tide, scoring 10 points across four trips to the red zone, Texas will bring the ultimate pressure to turn every drive into a score to be able toBrooke Benedict is a sophomore at LSU, majoring in journalism. She is originally from Boulder, Colorado, and enjoys skiing, hiking, and Pilates. She's always enjoyed watching sports and the way sports bring people together.

She has spent one semester as a sports columnist for the LSU student newspaper, and is am excited to continue her LSU sports reporting career with On SI.