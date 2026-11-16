LSU Tigers Miss Playoff After 22-21 Loss to Texas; Lane Kiffin Faces Backlash

LSU Tigers lose 22-21 to Texas and miss the College Football Playoff. Head coach Lane Kiffin blames his roster despite $91 million contract, sparking outrage among boosters.

The LSU Tigers suffered a heartbreaking 22-21 defeat against the Texas Longhorns, a loss that effectively eliminates the team from contention for the College Football Playoff. This result marks the fourth loss of the year for head coach Lane Kiffin, who was recruited with a $91 million contract to restore the program to elite status. Despite the SEC's historical strength in playoff selections, the team's inability to secure a win in this critical matchup leaves them on the outside looking in.

Game Mechanics and Playoff Implications

During the final moments of the contest, LSU failed to score on their final four offensive drives. The Texas offense, which played poorly for the majority of the game, managed to claw its way back and snatch a narrow victory from the Tigers. The defensive breakdowns in the closing stages were decisive, as the Longhorns capitalized on LSU's offensive stagnation. This loss not only hurts their bowl prospects but severely damages their standing in the final CFP Selection Committee rankings.

Also read College Gameday Makes Shocking Picks for Texas vs. LSU

Kiffin Criticizes Roster Depth and Recruitment

Following the game, Lane Kiffin faced the media and chose to blame the team's composition rather than take accountability for the coaching failures. He stated, "We will have better rosters, and that's no poor reflection upon these players. We just will." Kiffin argued that the team lacked depth and would not have senior days with only two scholarship players available. This comment suggests that the current roster is insufficient for competitive play, despite his direct role in assembling it.

Booster Anger Over Financial Investment

Kiffin's remarks have angered LSU boosters and alumni who contributed approximately $40-$50 million of their own funds to build the current roster. These donors provided capital alongside the school's support to hire Kiffin, expecting immediate results given his massive $91 million compensation package. Critics point out that Kiffin had total control over transfer player recruitment and chose every athlete on the roster. If the players are inadequate, it reflects a failure of his own making during the building process.

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Comparison to Other Coaching Tenures

The situation is particularly troubling given recent examples of other coaches achieving rapid success. Bob Chesney has led UCLA to a 9-0 record and a fourth national ranking in just his first year at the institution. In contrast, Kiffin has yet to produce similar results at LSU, despite having significantly more time and resources. Speculation is growing that Kiffin plans to leave for another position after only one year, a move that would leave the program in disarray once again.

Future Recruitment and Program Stability

The controversy surrounding Kiffin's post-game comments poses a significant challenge for future recruiting efforts. Potential recruits may be deterred by a coach who publicly disparages his current players. Without the ability to win over athletes through charm and personality, Kiffin will rely heavily on financial incentives to fill roster spots. However, the damage to his public image may hinder his ability to attract top-tier talent for the upcoming season, potentially extending the team's competitive struggles.