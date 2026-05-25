LSU Tigers Graded After Historic Transfer Portal Misses

The 2026 LSU Tigers season was marked by a lack of expected contributions from transfers. Report cards are in for the 10 players added prior to the season, assessing their performance and prospects.

LSU baseball looks back on 2026 season with mixed results after historic transfers. In its quest to return to the NCAA tournament, the Tigers saw a historic set of misses in the transfer portal ahead of the 2026 season.

Report cards are in for the 10 players added prior to the season, taking into account a player's likelihood to return, expectations prior to the season, and overall value added to the team. Grades were given to the players based on their performance and prospects for the future. The transfers did miss mark with their lackluster contributions, in part due to injuries and players not turning out as expected.

Despite this, there are positive signs for the future among some of the transfers





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LSU Baseball NCAA Tournament Transfer Portal Player Grades Season Evaluation

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