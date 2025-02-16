LSU Tigers and Texas Longhorns Face Off in Top-10 Showdown

Two of the nation’s top college basketball teams, the LSU Tigers and Texas Longhorns, will meet in a thrilling matchup on Sunday afternoon with NCAA tournament implications on the line. Both teams are vying for a No. 1 seed and a chance to make a run for the national championship.

Two of the premier teams in college basketball , the No. 5 LSU Tigers (25-1) and the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (25-2), will clash in a highly anticipated matchup on Sunday afternoon. Both teams are projected to receive a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament, making this contest a crucial step towards securing that coveted spot. LSU's success under coach Kim Mulkey since her arrival in 2021 has been nothing short of remarkable, boasting a 116-15 record.

The Tigers etched their names in history by capturing the National Championship in 2023, defeating Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in a thrilling final. With the dynamic duo of Flau’Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow leading the charge, LSU possesses the talent to repeat their championship feat.Texas, under the guidance of coach Vic Shaffer since 2020, has transformed into a national powerhouse. The Longhorns reached the Elite Eight last season and are poised to make an even deeper run this year, fueled by the stellar performance of Madison Booker. While this marks the lone regular-season meeting between these two formidable teams, they could potentially face off again in the SEC tournament next month. The game will be played at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, with tip-off scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 16, 2025. Fans can catch the action live on ABC or stream it online through WatchESPN or ABC.com.For those without cable, LSU versus Texas can be viewed on ESPN+. Alternatively, Sling TV offers a viable option for cord-cutters, providing access to ABC through its Blue plan. Sling TV's flexibility and customization options make it an appealing choice for sports enthusiasts. Lastly, if you're traveling abroad and encounter issues accessing your streaming services, a VPN can be a valuable tool. By connecting to a server in your desired location, a VPN can bypass regional restrictions and grant you access to your favorite content





