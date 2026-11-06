LSU Sets School Record with 131-22 Victory Over Texas Southern

LSU women's basketball shattered its scoring margin record with a 131-22 win against Texas Southern, outscoring the Tigers 40-0 in one quarter and recording 38 turnovers by the opponent while honoring former star Angel Reese.

scored 40 unanswered points in the period on the way to a school-record margin of victory in a 131-22 win over LSU outscored Texas Southern 40-0 in the quarter, forcing nine turnovers and holding the visiting Tigers without a field goal in 13 attempts.

LSU's 109-point victory was a program record. It was the team's second straight 100-plus point game to start the season and the Lady Tigers improved to 7-0 all-time against Texas Southern . Williams, a transfer from Iowa State, was among a group of seven players that scored in double figures. Freshman Anna Minaeva scored 21 points, Jada Williams was scoreless in the first quarter but made 6 of 7 shots, including three 3-pointers, in eight minutes of the second quarter.

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Fulwiley and Knox added six apiece. ’ six points led Texas Southern which shot 13% and turned the ball over 38 times, enabling LSU to outscore TSU 55-0 in points off turnovers. LSU presented flowers to former All-American Angel Reese, who helped the Lady Tigers to their first national championship in 2022. Reese was this year’s WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and was part of the Atlanta Dream’s first appearance in the WNBA championship series.

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