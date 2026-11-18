The LSU Tigers are still in contention with the SEC over the eligibility of RJ Luis Jr. four games into the season. The Tigers officially added Luis Jr. to the

Nov 14, 2026; Spokane, WA, USA; LSU Tigers guard Donovan Dent shoots against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff during the second half at Spokane Arena.

Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The LSU Tigers are still in contention with the SEC over the eligibility of RJ Luis Jr. four games into the season. The Tigers officially added Luis Jr. to the roster on Tuesday after receiving a preliminary injunction from a Louisiana judge to play for LSU. The move comes one day before the Tigers are scheduled to play the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

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While the injunction was a positive reinforcement for the Tigers, the SEC expressed their displeasure with the addition of Luis to LSU's roster.

"LSU’s decision today to rely on its own interpretation of the Court’s order to justify its actions is inconsistent with the expectations and responsibilities of membership in the Southeastern Conference," the conference said in an. "This is a deeply concerning and disappointing development. The Conference will continue to uphold and defend the standards and policies established by its member universities.

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"Tigers Head Coach Will Wade, LSU Tigers Mens basketball take on LSU New Orleans Privateers. November 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA; at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect This is not the first time this season that LSU and the SEC have been at odds over player eligibility. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Prior to the start of football season, the Tigers were in contention with the conference over Head Coach Lane Kiffin's desire to add Dae'Quan Harris and Zxavian Wright to his roster. Harris and Wright both signed professional contracts with NFL teams but were released before the start of the season.

Both then tried to return to play for Kiffin at LSU, receiving a preliminary injunction similar to Luis Jr.'s. KiffinHead Coach Will Wade's decision to roster Luis Jr. comes after the SEC sent the guard's attorneys a letter stating that the conference would not punish the school.

"The SEC will abide by the terms of the preliminary injunction while it remains in place and will not impose penalties or fines on LSU if it places Mr. Luis on its men's basketball roster," the statement said, according to an The conference's statements from Monday and Tuesday seemed to contradict each other. LSU's President Wade Rousse released a statement of his own in "RJ secured his eligibility through a court order before the new SEC policy interpretation was announced," Rousse said.

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"LSU supports that updated policy going forward, and we remain a proud and committed member of the SEC." With Luis Jr.'s injunction being only temporary, it remains to be seen if he will play the whole season for the Tigers. Hannah Garcia is a sophomore at LSU double-majoring in journalism and Spanish. She is originally from Tempe, Arizona, and enjoys playing pickleball, playing card games, traveling and line dancing.

She is currently a sports reporter for the LSU student newspaper and looks forward to continuing her sports reporting career with Tigers on SI.