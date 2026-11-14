LSU’s Princewill Umanmielen Has a Massive Opportunity Against Texas

LSU Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen could wreak havoc on Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning.

LSU Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen looks on during the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectBut Umanmielen is hardly to blame, as he currently has 35 total tackles and 8.5 sacks so far this year.

He could add to this tally in a major way against a Texas team that has had major struggles protecting Arch Manning in the pocket this season. Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning looks to pass during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Manning has been sacked a whopping 27 times this season, tied for the third-most in the FBS this season.

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The Texas offensive line has had some highs and lows but it's overall been a shaky season once again for that unit. It doesn't help that Texas is without star left tackle Trevor Goosby for the rest of the season.

As a result, the Longhorns have had to shuffle their starting offensive line, moving Melvin Siani to left tackle and putting backup Andre Cojoe at right tackle. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. The offensive line isn't totally to blame for these numbers; Manning often holds onto the ball for far too long, allowing the pass rush to get to him. He struggles when it comes to deciding when to throw the ball away. Manning is a productive scrambler but he hasn't utlizied that part of his game this season as much as some fans had expected.

This has partially led to the high sack numbers, something that LSU can certainly capitalize on Saturday night. Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons in action during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectSimmons wasn't listed on the inital availability report released Wednesday evening but it's hard to imagine he will be at 100% against LSU.

As a result, Simmons' health combined with Texas' up-and-down offensive line could be the exact recipe Umanmielen needs to make up ground as the SEC's sack leader. Simmons and Umanmielen obviously won't be going up against each other one-on-one, but there's a different level of bragging rights when it comes to leading the SEC in sacks. Umanmielen will have a chance to do that if delivers some big performances down the final stretch of this season.

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for LSU Tigers On SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7