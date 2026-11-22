Even playing with house money the Tigers found a way to walk away in the red. For the last month, LSU has known exatcly what it needed to do to make the post se

LSU coach Lane Kiffin looks to the scoreboard as wide receiver Jackson Harris returns to the sideline during a college football game against Tennessee on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect For the last month, LSU has known exatcly what it needed to do to make the post season. Before the Alabama game, LSU was even thought to be capable of being the first 3-loss team to make the College Football Playoff.

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When they burned that margin for error in their blowout home loss to the Tide, the Tigers went into the Texas week with theirNow, the Tigers have lost 3 straight to play their way out of the playoff and have fallen to 6-5 on the year. LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt is tackled by Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter college football game between Tennessee and LSU on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect LSU managed to play their way out of that game and it was soon understood that all hope was lost for the Tigers making the playoff in their first year under Lane Kiffin. In a sense, the Tennessee week should have been a relief, for a team that has experienced 'noise' since Kiffin became the head coach, the noise and the pressure was finally turned off.

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Even still, LSU wasn't able to get the job done. From the start of the game, Sam Leavitt, rumored to be making around $6.5 Million this year wasn't on the same page as his offense from the start. On the third snap of the game for LSUs offense, Leavitt fumbled the snap and the Vols recovered in plus territory.

But by the half, LSU had only come away with 6 total points, an interception on Leavitt's stat line, and down 10-6 to the Vols. LSU's dominant defense continued to substitute for a lackluster offense as the second half wore on, but even the brilliant mind of Blake Baker couldn't overcome the offensive flaws and defensive personell losses. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. LSU's only touchdown of the contest would come off of a fumbled punt by the Volunteers which P.J. Woodland recovered.

Leavitt would tie the game with a 9 yard pass to Trey'Dez Green. Tennessee's first possession of the 4th quarter got a big boost when Tylen Singleton made a careless personal foul that would propel the Vols to the brink of the redzone, where two plays later Brandon Faizon would run it in from 18 yards out to make the score 20-13. LSU's offensive line was outclassed from tackle to tackle.

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And being without Winston Watkins and Jackson Harris for a majority of the game madfe it that much harder for LSU. One of LSU's biggest struggles through their entire season has been their self inflicted wounds. LSU's offense has been undisciplined and it has cost them in their most critical moments.

, a score inducing personal foul by Singleton, and a slew of illegal formation and false start penalties that would cost the Tigers opportunities to go for it on 4th down. The Tigers eye popping $50+ million roster valuation, accompanied by the manner in which Kiffin was hired and the lofty expectations that LSU held going into this season have come crashing down in Kiffin-esqe fashion. LSU was out-gained 308-295, and only had 43 total rush yards.

They were 5-17 on 3rd down and 0-2 on 4th down. Leavit would end the night 27-39 passing, 222 total yards, - 9 rushing, 1 total touchdown, was sacked 7 times and was stripped of the ball with the game on the line. Brett Kemper is a senior at Louisiana State University, double majoring in Business Marketing and Management.

Kemper got his start in sports reporting at LSU’s student newspaper, The Reveille, where he covered LSU baseball during its 2025 National Championship season. Born and raised in Texas, Kemper now calls Louisiana home and continues to pursue his passion for sports, storytelling and journalism.