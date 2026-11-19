LSU President Wade Rousse instructed coach Will Wade not to play RJ Luis after the former pro scored 11 points, following SEC threats to expel the Tigers from the conference.

LSU President Wade Rousse announced Thursday that he has instructed men's basketball coach Will Wade not to play former professional basketball player RJ Luis, abruptly reversing course after Luis scored 11 points in Wednesday night's win over Louisiana-Monroe.

The decision came after an SEC presidents meeting Thursday and a conversation between Rousse and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, Yahoo Sports reported. The threat of LSU being expelled from the SEC was described as increasingly real, according to CBS Sports reporter Matt Norlander. In my role as president of the LSU System, after further review, I have instructed LSU men's basketball coach Will Wade not to play RJ Luis, Rousse said in a brief statement.

Also read LSU President Issues Stunning Order to Will Wade as RJ Luis Saga Takes Another Twist

R.J. Luis NBA Background

Luis had declared for the NBA draft after the 2024-25 season. After going undrafted, he signed a two-way contract with the Jazz and was later traded to the Celtics, but he never played in an NBA regular-season game. The latest showdown began last Friday, when a Baton Rouge judge granted Luis a preliminary injunction. The judge prohibited the NCAA, SEC or Commissioner Sankey from punishing LSU for rostering Luis, paving the way for Wednesday's debut.

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In a statement Monday, the SEC said it would abide by the order and would not punish LSU for rostering Luis. On Tuesday, the conference made clear it disagreed with LSU's interpretation of the court order. LSU's decision today to rely on its own interpretation of the Court's order to justify its actions is inconsistent with the expectations and responsibilities of the conference, the SEC said. This is a deeply concerning and disappointing development.

Multiple sources told OutKick that options including SEC schools boycotting games against LSU and renewed discussions about potentially expelling the Tigers from the conference were back on the table after Luis played Wednesday night. That was the final straw for SEC leaders, they were ready to penalize them in some form or fashion, one source familiar with the discussions told OutKick.

SEC Reaction To Luis Play

You can only poke the bear so many times before they decide to pounce, and they had seen enough nonsense from LSU. Who knows if they would have actually boycotted games, or even tried, the source added. But, lawyers from schools within the conference were going through their options. This whole thing is just annoying.

Like, get your stuff together, and I mean everyone involved. Sources also told OutKick that Sankey spoke with Rousse on Thursday afternoon before the scheduled presidents meeting, delivering a blunt and honest assessment of what could happen if LSU continued playing Luis. Less than two hours after that conversation and consultations with its own general counsel, LSU announced Luis would no longer play. Rousse did not participate in the full call with the other SEC presidents.

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He was eligible, and he played, Wade said. For a school locked in a federal lawsuit with the SEC over the roster battle involving Lane Kiffin's football program in September, playing Luis was another escalation. The SEC filed a bombshell lawsuit against LSU and Lane Kiffin while pro players fight for college eligibility in court.

Pending Legal Actions

The former professional football players involved in the separate LSU eligibility case are still considering a civil lawsuit against the SEC over what they contend was interference with their court-ordered ability to play. Luis could pursue damages of his own.

The SEC's decision to threaten a member with expulsion if it plays an eligible student-athlete is reprehensible and seriously harms a young person who was caught in the middle of a power struggle having nothing to do with him, said Elliot Abrams, one of Luis's attorneys, in a statement.