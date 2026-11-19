It's been another busy week for LSU men's basketball coach Will Wade and the ongoing fight with the SEC over forward/gaurd R.J. Luis and his 'former pro' eligib

Tigers Head Coach Will Wade, LSU Tigers Mens basketball take on LSU New Orleans Privateers. November 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA; at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect It's been another busy week for LSU men's basketball coach Will Wade and the ongoing fight with the SEC over forward/gaurd After a long week of back and forth between the SEC and LSU, university president Wade Rousse released a statement on Thursdayinstructing Wade to no longer play Luis.

Oct 10, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Celtics forward R.J. Luis Jr. loses control of the ball against Toronto Raptors guard Chucky Hepburn and forward Jonathan Mogbo in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The statement from Rousse comes after a conversation held with SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on Thursday afternoon, according to Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger.

Also read LSU’s RJ Luis Gamble Has Opened a Bigger Fight With the SEC

Communication between LSU and the SEC over the situation related to the school playing RJ Luis last night unfolded today, including a conversation between university president Wade Rousse and Greg Sankey, sources tellThe conversation took place before a meeting between the conference presidents, where leaders were scheduled to discuss a new conference policy and pivot to a discussion about LSU's violation of the league's rules by playing Luis.

Rousse came in with the final statement just in time for the meeting, as Dellenger reported that some university presidents were to discuss removing LSU from the conference, or at least, the men's basketball program.after a judge granted him a preliminary injunction on Friday, with Sankey approving his ability to play on behalf of the SEC. Once rostered, the SEC released another statement, essentially saying that the conference was deeply disappointed with the decision to roster him. Essentially, the SEC's main concern ahead of Thursday's meeting was that LSU has created an unattainable situation over Luis' ability to play under Wade.

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While the conference wasn't happy with it, Wade still listed Luis on the roster and gave him playing time on Wednesday night, where the 6'7 forward/gaurd scored 11 points against the Warhawks. As tension grew within the officials of the conference and the threat of an explosion for LSU in the conference came into the conversation, Rousse decided to end the debate once and for all, instructing his long-time friend and colleague Wade not to allow him to continue playing Luis.

The judge gave him the green light, and so did the SEC. But as LSU has been on Sankey's chopping block one too many times this fall, Rousse stepped in to protect the program and the university's standing in the conference. Brooke Benedict is a junior at LSU with a major in Print Journalism and a minor in Sports Studies. She’s originally from Boulder, Colorado and enjoys how sports bring people together.

She has spent one semester as a sports columnist for the LSU student newspaper, and is excited to continue her LSU sports reporting career with On SI.