The LSU Tigers fell out of the top 25 on Saturday following a late 27-13 loss against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. This is the first time the Tigers ha

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt hands off to running back Dilin Jones during a college football game against Tennessee on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The LSU Tigers fell out of the top 25 on Saturday following a late 27-13 loss against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday.. With just one game left in the regular season, the Tigers are unlikely to get back into the top 25 with an unranked opponent in Arkansas. With hopes so high for Head Coach Lane Kiffin's first season in Baton Rouge, the unranked finish is a disappointing sight for Tiger fans.

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Here is how the Tigers got here and what they can do from here. Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas Longhorns. November 14 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Kiffin's team started off the season with two dominant victories over Clemson and Louisiana Tech .

The victories helped the Tigers reach their LSU's first loss of the season came in Week 3 in Kiffn's first return to Ole Miss, who was then ranked No. 8 in the FBS. Since the Tigers' loss came against a fellow top-10 team, the Tigers fell just three spots in the rankings to No. 10. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

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Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. LSU won against Texas A&M 35-6 and McNeese State 63-14, allowing the team to maintain its No. 10 ranking. Kiffin's team's 35-34 loss to Kentucky caused the Tigers to fall to No. 22.

The Tigers' Nov. 7 matchup against Alabama began their downfall from the rankings. Kiffin's Tigers have lost three consecutive games: 31-13 against the Crimson Tide, 22-21 against Texas and 27-13 against Tennessee. LSU linebacker Davhon Keys stands after recovering a Tennessee fumble during a college football game on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectwill be their final game of the regular season.

With the team out of the running for the CFP and the SEC Championship, they must now turn towards their bowl game possibilities. With six wins, the Tigers have qualified for a bowl game appearance. With a win against Arkansas, the Tigers could make appearances in bowls such as the Texas Bowl, Music City Bowl or Liberty Bowl. With a loss, the team could be playing in the Birmingham Bowl or the Gasparilla Bowl.

The team's postseason fate will be decided in Fayetteville on Nov. 28. Hannah Garcia is a sophomore at LSU double-majoring in journalism and Spanish. She is originally from Tempe, Arizona, and enjoys playing pickleball, playing card games, traveling and line dancing. She is currently a sports reporter for the LSU student newspaper and looks forward to continuing her sports reporting career with Tigers on SI.