Texas Beats LSU 22-21 as Mascot Mike the Tiger Lunges at Chris Stewart

Texas defeated LSU 22-21 on a last-second Arch Manning touchdown pass, then a postgame confrontation erupted when LSU mascot Mike the Tiger had to be restrained from going after Texas freshman Chris Stewart.

Texas defeated LSU 22-21 on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge after Arch Manning threw a game-winning touchdown pass to running back Raleek Brown with only seconds remaining.

The dramatic finish overturned a 21-10 deficit and kept the sixth-ranked Longhorns in contention for a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. The winning score came on a four-yard touchdown pass from Manning to Brown. According to the new source text, the touchdown came with just two seconds left in regulation, while other accounts placed it at three seconds. Either way, the strike capped a stunning comeback and silenced critics who had questioned Manning's consistency earlier in the season.

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Texas Players And LSU Mascot Clash

After the game, Texas players ran onto the field to celebrate and danced in front of the LSU student section. During the postgame chaos, LSU mascot Mike the Tiger had to be held back by six handlers to keep him from getting into a scrap with Texas freshman wide receiver Chris Stewart. Stewart, who did not catch a pass in the game, made his way toward the end zone and taunted the mascot.

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In the mascot's defense, he was simply standing on the field near the end zone when Stewart approached him. The costumed tiger reacted by lunging forward, and six staff members restrained him. The real Mike the Tiger, a Bengal-Siberian tiger living on campus, remained safe in his enclosure throughout the incident. The tension inside Tiger Stadium had been building since the first quarter.

Shortly after Arch Manning scored a rushing touchdown, an LSU fan threw liquid onto Manning in the end zone. A police officer immediately escorted the fan out of the stadium. That early hostility set the tone for the rest of the game and the wild postgame scene. Fans in the stands also contributed to the chaos, with reports of bottles being thrown and heightened animosity between the two fanbases.

LSU Playoff Hopes End With Loss

While a few LSU and Texas players were seen jawing back and forth, it was the mascot who seemed most ready to throw hands. The image of Mike the Tiger being restrained by handlers will likely circulate for weeks. For LSU, the loss was a season-ender. The Tigers finished the regular season with their fourth defeat, ending their hopes of sneaking into the College Football Playoff.

The defeat served as a harsh reality check for a team that had high expectations entering the final weeks. Head coach Lane Kiffin called plays during the game, but the result buried his team's CFP hopes. Texas entered the week ranked No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Longhorns will close out the regular season with matchups against Arkansas and Texas A&M, where they will be significant favorites.

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Manning Leads Texas To Playoff Push

After dropping back-to-back games in October, Texas is suddenly staring at earning a potential first-round bye in the playoff. Arch Manning delivered the performance of his life to lead the game-winning drive. He showcased composure under extreme pressure and proved he can deliver when it matters most. The Longhorns head into their final games with momentum and confidence, poised to make a strong push for a high seed in the postseason tournament.

The rivalry between these two programs has produced memorable moments, but this specific incident stands out for its sheer absurdity. The visual of a mascot trying to fight a player captures the high stakes and emotional volatility of college football. It serves as a reminder of how deeply fans and players invest in every single game. College football fans will remember this Saturday night for the score, the drive, and the mascot.