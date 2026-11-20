LSU ruled captain Whit Weeks out for Lane Kiffin’s return to Tennessee on Saturday.

Lane Kiffin will be back on the visiting sideline at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. He’ll coach his first NCAA game there for LSU without the linebacker he chose to wear the Tigers’ No. 7.

The Tigers ruled out senior defensive captain Whit Weeks on their Thursday availability report, according to on3, changing his designation from doubtful a day earlier. LSU visits No. 9 Tennessee in the Volunteers’ final regular-season college football home game. The report applies to Saturday’s game and does not establish whether Weeks will play again this season. Weeks has not played since he broke his lower right leg against Texas A&M on Sept. 26.

Also read Richard Anderson Still Not Expected Back For LSU Against Tennessee

He missed LSU’s 22-21 loss to Texas last week despite making it to game day with a chance to play. In four games this season, Weeks recorded 23 tackles, including 2.5 for loss. Weeks earned first-team all-conference honors after making 125 tackles in 2024, second most in the SEC. LSU named him a permanent captain last season, when another lower-leg injury cost him five games.

Before this season, Kiffin picked Weeks and tight end Trey’Dez Green to wear No. 7, a number the program reserves for prominent players. Who Has Filled In For Whit Weeks? Junior linebacker Davhon Keys has taken on more work in Weeks’ absence. Keys led LSU in tackles with 92 last season and started four of its final seven games while filling in for Weeks.

Advertisement

He led the Tigers with nine tackles against Texas, including 1.5 for loss. Fellow starting linebacker TJ Dottery had six. The Tigers forced three interceptions against Texas and took a 21-10 lead into the fourth quarter. They still lost when Arch Manning found Raleek Brown for a 4-yard touchdown in the final seconds.

Tennessee scored 19 unanswered points in a 22-7 road win over Texas A&M. The Volunteers are ninth in the latest College Football Playoff committee rankings and are trying to hold their place in the field. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel singled out LSU’s pass rush on Monday. The Tigers enter Saturday with a national-best 40 sacks and Heupel pointed to their ability to generate pressure with different players and packages.

Kiffin coached Tennessee in 2009 and last faced the Volunteers in Knoxville as Ole Miss’ coach in 2021. The Rebels won 31-26 that night. This time, his defense will have to slow a team coming off two straight SEC wins without the linebacker he chose to help lead LSU into his first season. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.according to on3against Texas A&M on Sept. 26.

He missed LSU’s 22-21 loss to Texas last week despite making it to game day with a chance to play. In four games this season, Weeks recorded 23 tackles, including 2.5 for loss. Weeks earned first-team all-conference honors after making 125 tackles in 2024, second most in the SEC. LSU named him a permanent captain last season, when another lower-leg injury cost him five games.

Advertisement

Before this season, Kiffin picked Weeks and tight end Trey’Dez Green to wear No. 7, a number the program reserves for prominent players. Junior linebacker Davhon Keys has taken on more work in Weeks’ absence. Keys led LSU in tackles with 92 last season and started four of its final seven games while filling in for Weeks. He led the Tigers with nine tackles against Texas, including 1.5 for loss.

Fellow starting linebacker TJ Dottery had six. The Tigers forced three interceptions against Texas and took a 21-10 lead into the fourth quarter. They still lost when Arch Manning found Raleek Brown for a 4-yard touchdown in the final seconds. Tennessee scored 19 unanswered points in a 22-7 road win over Texas A&M. The Volunteers are ninth in the latest College Football Playoff committee rankings and are trying to hold their place in the field.on Monday.

The Tigers enter Saturday with a national-best 40 sacks and Heupel pointed to their ability to generate pressure with different players and packages. Kiffin coached Tennessee in 2009 and last faced the Volunteers in Knoxville as Ole Miss’ coach in 2021. The Rebels won 31-26 that night. This time, his defense will have to slow a team coming off two straight SEC wins without the linebacker he chose to help lead LSU into his first season. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.