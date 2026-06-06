LSU Is Slowly Growing The Class of 2028 Through Summer Camps

LSU Football is back to hosting its annual elite camps in Baton Rouge for high school athletes. After wrapping up their first camp on Friday, three class of 202

Nov 27, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron looks on during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images LSU Football is back to hosting its annual elite camps in Baton Rouge for high school athletes. After wrapping up their first camp on Friday, three class of 2028 prospects walked away with offers. Friday's camp was one of three the program will host this summer, with the next on June 12 and the Friday Night Lights elite camp to close out the summer schedule on June 20.

The camps are for recruits of all positions, places, and recruiting status to come to LSU's campus and have an opportunity to showcase their football skills. And when they perform well, they can add LSU to their list of offers. Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers wide receiver Barion Brown celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images Louisiana native Noble Williams received an offer after Friday's camp as a strong running back for the class of 2028. He's logged over 600 yards and six touchdowns in a single season during his high school career. Williams has also received offers from Tulane, Texas, Mississippi State, Syracuse and UTSA as a three-star running back prospect. His hometown of LSU now joins the race for the young recruit.

Wide receiver Ka’mhad Plump's weekend trip to Baton Rouge from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, was made worthwhile after receiving an offer from LSU. The 6'1 rising junior, who was a dual-sport basketball and football star in high school, has also received offers from in-state schools Ole Miss and Southern Miss, as well as SEC competitor Missouri. The Tigers also offered a defensive prospect this weekend, four-star cornerback Dominic Butler out of Allen, Texas.

As a six-foot defensive addition, Butler ranks as the No. 38 cornerback in the country and No. 48 recruit in Texas. LSU adds to Butler's long list of recruits from notable programs such as Florida State, Arizona, Auburn, North Carolina, Wisconsin, SMU, Tulsa, Arizona State, Boston College, Houston, Louisville and Florida A&M.Sep 4, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron watches game action against the UCLA Bruins during the second half the at the Rose Bowl.

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images The Tigers are still wrapping up their class of 2027 recruiting cycle, with official visits from recruits during June, before focusing on the team's summer camp and regular season. But in hosting their high school camps, the recruiting continues.

Being able to meet with the coaching staff, including recruiting assistant Ed Orgeron and head coach Lane Kiffin, some of the most notable names in college football and showcase talent on LSU grounds is an important first impression for young recruits. As the summer continues with more elite camps, the Tigers will continue their recruiting.

Seeing that some of the recruits in the class of 2028 received offers at their elite camps could influence more talent to visit Baton Rouge this summer, hoping to add LSU to their list of offers. Brooke Benedict is a sophomore at LSU, majoring in journalism. She is originally from Boulder, Colorado, and enjoys skiing, hiking, and Pilates. She's always enjoyed watching sports and the way sports bring people together.

She has spent one semester as a sports columnist for the LSU student newspaper, and is am excited to continue her LSU sports reporting career with On SI.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LSU vs. McNeese State: The Matchups That Will Decide the GameWhen the McNeese State Cowboys travel to Baton Rouge to face off against the LSU Tigers, they will be encountering probably the stiffest competition of their se

Read more »

LSU Director of Athletics Sets the Record Straight on Timing of Hiring Lane KiffinThe LSU athletic department continues to defend the timing of hiring head football coach Lane Kiffin.

Read more »

LSU Baseball Lands Shortstop From Texas State in the Transfer PortalLSU has landed its second commitment in the transfer portal: Shortstop Dawson Park out of Texas State. Park batted .301 and had a .962 OPS as a sophomore in 202

Read more »

LSU Lands Official Visit With 4-Star 2027 Point GuardWill Wade is building his whole 2026-27 roster from the transfer portal and international signees, but the high school recruits are starting to flock to LSU. Fo

Read more »