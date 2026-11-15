LSU guard MiLaysia Fulwiley arrested, charged with aggravated battery after traffic stop

LSU senior guard MiLaysia Fulwiley was arrested Saturday night in Baton Rouge after allegedly striking a police officer with her vehicle and fleeing a traffic stop. She faces multiple charges including aggravated battery and is being held on a $20,000 bond.

LSU senior guard MiLaysia Fulwiley was arrested Saturday night in Baton Rouge after allegedly striking an officer with a vehicle and leaving the scene, according to authorities.

LSU Basketball Player Arrested After Hit And Run

The 21-year-old was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on multiple charges, including aggravated battery, flight from an officer, aggravated assault and resisting an officer. Her bond was set at $20,000. Fulwiley was reportedly driving a gray Dodge Charger and weaving through traffic when an officer yelled at her to stop around 10:19 p.m., according to WBRZ. After coming to a stop, she allegedly handed over her license to the officer and was instructed to back the vehicle up.

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Yet after backing up, she allegedly drove forward and hit the officer with the front right side of the vehicle as she fled the scene. The arrest occurred Saturday night as LSU's football game against Texas was ending in sold-out, 102,000-seat Tiger Stadium. Authorities allege that an officer tried to stop the 21-year-old Fulwiley after observing her weaving through traffic, and that she drove away from the scene, the right front side of her vehicle striking a police vehicle.

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Fulwiley allegedly went on to drive northbound on West Lee Drive before cutting through a CVS parking lot to elude pursuit, according to WBRZ. She allegedly drove east on Highland Road before an officer responding to the call cut her off and stopped the car. The 21-year-old and a passenger were reportedly removed from the vehicle before she was taken into custody.

Athletic Department Confirms Investigation Into Arrest

LSU's athletic department, in a written statement provided to The Associated Press, said university officials are aware of the situation and have no further comment at this time as it is an ongoing legal matter. The arrest was first reported by WBRZ TV in Baton Rouge. Fulwiley, a Columbia, S.C. , native, has averaged 17.8 points per game through the Tigers' first four games this season.

She is in her second season with LSU after transferring from South Carolina, where she played her first two college seasons. Fulwiley scored a season-high 23 points during No. 9 LSU's 101-37 victory over Denver on Friday. LSU is scheduled to play next at home on Monday night against Troy and her availability for that game was unclear as of Sunday afternoon.

The ninth-ranked Tigers are one of the top teams in the country, and Fulwiley is one of their leading scorers.