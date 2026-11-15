LSU Guard Milaysia Fulwiley Arrested After Alleged Traffic Incident

LSU women's basketball star Milaysia Fulwiley faces multiple charges including aggravated battery and flight from an officer following an incident where she allegedly struck a police vehicle while fleeing. Her status for the upcoming NCAA Tournament game against Troy remains uncertain.

Mar 27, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; Louisiana State Tigers guard Milaysia Fulwiley drives against the Duke Blue Devils during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Sacramento Regional 2 of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Golden 1 Center.

Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect There is concerning news for the women's basketball program at LSU. That's because guard MiLaysia Fulwiley was arrested on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, reportedly as LSU's football game against Texas was ending.authorities allege that an officer attempted to stop Fulwiley after observing her weaving through traffic. Fulwiley then allegedly drove away from the scene, striking a police vehicle with her vehicle.

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Fulwiley's vehicle was eventually stopped by responding officers and she was booked on charges including aggravated battery, flight from an officer, aggravated assault and resisting an officer.in a statement that they “are aware of the situation and have no further comment at this time as it’s an ongoing legal matter. ” The arrest was first reported by WBRZ TV in Baton Rouge. Fulwiley is currently being held on $20,000 bond at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, per reports.

LSU's next game is Monday night against Troy and Fulwiley's availability for that contest is obviously very much up in the air at this point. How this impacts the rest of her season and standing within the LSU women's basketball program remains to be seen.generated buzz not only because it was a move between two SEC rivals, but also due to Fulwiley's highlight-reel style of play. So far this year Fulwiley has appeared in four contests for the Tigers.

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She is averaging 17.8 points, the best mark of her college career. She's also averaging 3.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 4.3 steals, and 2.8 blocks per game as a starter this season. LSU is 4-0 to this juncture on the young season. Clearly her recent arrest is a concern for how the remainder of her senior season could turn out.

There's also the matter of how it could impact her WNBA Draft prospects. Surely more information about Fulwiley's arrest and status will be forthcoming, with LSU likely to provide a more definitive statement once the details of the matter take shape. Robin Lundberg is a media veteran and hoops head who has spent the bulk of his career with iconic brands like Sports Illustrated and ESPN.

His insights have also been featured on platforms such as Fox and CNN and he can currently be heard hosting shows for Sirius XM and on his burgeoning YouTube show. And now he brings his basketball expertise to Women's Fastbreak on SI!