LSU had opportunities to pull off a road upset against No. 9 Tennessee on Saturday, but a late collapse and an inability to consistently move the football sent

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt is tackled as he throws the ball during a game between Tennessee and LSU in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectAs has been the case for a majority of the season, the Tigers' defense put together a strong showing, forcing turnovers and keeping Tennessee's offense at bay for three quarters of play.

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However,on its defensive counterparts strong play and two fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns from Tennessee’s Faizon Brandon ultimately put the game on ice. From a defensive unit that created opportunities to an offensive line that struggled to protect its quarterback, here is the report card for LSU following its loss to Tennessee. Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam tackles LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt during a game between Tennessee and LSU in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. , Nov. 21, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Sam Leavitt’s numbers weren’t bad on the day. He finished an interception free game going 27-39 for 222 yards and a touchdown. But the inability to turn his fairly efficient day into anything meaningful was a bad sign of things to come for the Tigers. Tennessee made itself at home in the backfield as Leavitt was sacked seven times.

The constant pressure made life difficult on the Tigers air attack as Leavitt managed just one passing TD. Leavitt did enough to keep LSU in the game statistically, but the lack of offensive production and pressure throughout the afternoon made for a less-than-ideal outcome. While there were some individual moments, the skill positions struggled to truly impact the game as a whole.

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Dilin Jones led the Tigers with 50 rushing yards on 17 carries, but 34 of those yards came on one run in the opening drive. All told, Tigers finished with just 43 net rushing yards as a team, averaging 1.3 yards per carry. Trey'Dez Green was the brightest spot through the air, as he led LSU with seven receptions for 72 yards and caught Leavitt’s only touchdown pass.

Malik Elzy added four catches for 53 yards, while Eugene Wilson III hauled in eight passes for 43 yards. LSU’s receiving corps wasn’t as unproductive as its run game; still, the Tigers struggled to find the explosive play. A single touchdown from the skill position group was never going to be enough to win the game.

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers offensive tackle Weston Davis and offensive lineman Aliou Bah line up during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe LSU offensive line struggled to keep Leavitt upright, allowing Tennessee to record eight sacks. The constant pressure disrupted everything the Tigers were trying to do through the air, leading to a long night for Leavitt.

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The running game was equally, if not more, ineffective, finishing with just 43 net yards on 34 attempts. The offensive line was unable to win in the trenches or move anyone all day. Against a defense as daunting as Tennessee’s, subpar offensive line play is as close to a death sentence as a team can get. The defensive line helped keep LSU competitive for much of the afternoon, particularly in the first half.

Tennessee finished with 203 rushing yards, the most Tigers have allowed this season, but LSU's defensive front still helped create opportunities for the rest of the defense. The Vols were held to just 105 passing yards and struggled to consistently push the ball downfield via the pass. But the biggest blemish on the d-line was the inability to contain Brandon late in the game.

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His 18-yard and 55-yard touchdown runs quickly turned a competitive game into an ugly box score by the end of regulation. Tennessee running back Javin Gordon is tackled by LSU linebacker Davhon Keys during a game between Tennessee and LSU in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. , Nov. 21, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The linebacker group was arguably one of LSU's strongest units on Saturday, with Davhon Keys and TJ Dottery leading the way for the Tigers defensively. Keys had one of his better performances of the season, finishing with 14 total tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception. Dottery was also productive in the middle of the defense, recording eight total tackles and helping LSU limit Tennessee's production for much of the afternoon.

The pair flew around the field, consistently finding their way to the football and helping keep the Tigers in the game. Despite the late-game containment struggles, Keys and Dottery gave LSU plenty to build on. The linebacker group was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing afternoon in Knoxville. LSU safeties Tamarcus Cooley and Ty Benefield celebrate after forcing a turnover against Tennessee during a college football game on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectThe Volunteers finished with just 105 passing yards, completing 14 of 28 attempts. LSU also managed to pick off Brandon in the first half. PJ Woodland added seven total tackles and recovered a muffed punt in the third quarter, setting up LSU's lone touchdown of the afternoon. Before his ejection, Ty Benefield made his presence felt as well, recording eight tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The secondary did its job for much of the game, limiting Tennessee's ability to generate production through the air. However, the inability to prevent Brandon from breaking loose on the ground late in the fourth quarter ultimately overshadowed an otherwise solid performance. Adrian is a writer for LSU Tigers on SI, covering LSU Athletics.

A 2026 graduate of Texas State University with a B.S. in Journalism and a concentration in Sports Media, he developed extensive experience covering college athletics during his time with The University Star. As the publication’s Sports Editor, he led a staff of writers while overseeing coverage across digital, print and social media. He previously served as a sports analyst with Death Valley Insider in Baton Rouge, gaining experience covering LSU baseball and basketball.

His reporting background also includes professional baseball, covering the Houston Astros for Last Word on Sports, as well as experience covering high school football in the Central Texas area. Adrian can be found on Twitter at @Adrian_Ram55