Former LSU Tiger star and NFL DB Tyrann Mathieu and Tyrell McCall co-host the 'In the Bayou' podcast where numerous topics are discussed and conversed over. Rec

Recently, a video has surfaced of a clipped portion of a podcast where Tyrann Mathieu is asked if there is anyone he would want to play against at the professional level, and the response may be of interest to the Tyran Mathieu spent two seasons with the LSU Tigers before the two parted ways, but during the time in Baton Rouge, Mathieu made a name for himself.

The Honey Badger. A nickname that was earned to decribe his incredible ability to play at an extremely high level, despite being what many would consider on the smaller side. As a freshman, Mathieu would play in every game that season and being named a starter for one. Making plays when the chance arose, the Honey Badger would earn Most Outstanding Defensive Player in the 2011 Cotton Bowl.

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The sophomore year saw a huge stride forward in playing time and production, which led to being a Heisman Finalist among many other accolades including the MVP of the SEC Championship. It is important to know some of the backstory on Mathieu to understand how good of a player he was, not only on the defensive side, but how he could impact the game with a punt return, to truly value the comments made on aDenver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks, Super Bowl XLII.

DB #18 Peyton Manning talks with SH #72 Michael Bennett after the game. February 2, 2014. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectlegend and two-time Super Bowl winner made sense after the Honey Badger described the one and only meeting between the two.

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"I wanted a fairer shot at Peyton Manning. I only played against Peyton, once.

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"It was the first time I got on the football field, and I didn't feel like I was the smartest one on the field. It was clear that he was way smarter than I was," Mathieu said. The former LSU all-star defender is not the first person to make such claims about Manning, as most know how detailed the preparation was for the notorious signal caller.

The famous chess matches between Manning and NFL defenses are enough for many to think they are folklore legends instead of professional football history. Mathieu reflects on the success of Manning as he changed plays at the line, seeming to know what the defense had drawn up. So, successsful that one wide receiver, the late-great Demaryius Thomas had multiple scores and over 250-yards by halftime.

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"Like, the play he's checking into, is like a touchdown. So, when he gets to checking, and sh*t, you just start to panic on defense, because you know he saw some sh*t, and now he about to score a touchdown. And that's exactly what he used to do," Mathieu explained. Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field.

He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019. From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.