LSU Falls to No. 21 in Second College Football Playoff Rankings

On October 3, 2026, the LSU Tigers dropped to rank twenty‑one in the College Football Playoff top‑25, a seven‑spot fall from their first‑week position. The change follows a 31‑13 loss to Alabama and sets a new target for the Tigers' final stretch of the season.

In the second release of the College Football Playoff rankings on October 3, 2026, the LSU Tigers slipped to number twenty‑one, de‑ranking from their initial fourteen‑th spot after a 31‑13 defeat to Alabama. The drop places the Tigers outside the tournament's top fifteen and into a precarious position for the final weeks of the season.

Ranking Shift After Alabama Loss

The decline in ranking follows the Tigers' loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday September 30, 2026. LSU, led by quarterback Sam Leavitt, could have secured a pivotal win but failed to convert in the red zone, costing them a crucial advantage in the eyes of the selection committee.

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The committee's assessment notes LSU's third loss and highlights that their position as the fourth‑highest‑ranked three‑loss team hinders their playoff prospects. The Tigers now trail a three‑loss Ole Miss team that holds a head‑to‑head victory over LSU.

Implications for the Final Stretch

With only three weeks left in the regular season, LSU's schedule demands a win in the upcoming game against Texas on November 14. The Tigers must also secure victories in the remaining matchups to close the gap with teams ahead in the rankings.

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Any deviation from a clean sweep in the final three games will further jeopardize LSU's chances of entering the College Football Playoff field, as the rankings are updated weekly to reflect the latest results.

Focus on Remaining Games

LSU's coaching staff, led by head coach Brian Kiffin, is now concentrating on tactical adjustments and player availability for the concluding fixtures. The team's objective is to eliminate the losses that have positioned them outside the playoff bracket.

Should the Tigers succeed in winning their remaining games, they could potentially move up in the rankings, though the seven‑spot drop indicates a steep climb will be required before the championship decision.