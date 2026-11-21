The unranked LSU Tigers are set to face the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers in Neyland Stadium for a Week 12 SEC matchup. As the Tigers face the third back-to-back

Oct 24, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Members of the LSU Tigers line up after a game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The unranked LSU Tigers are set to face the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers in Neyland Stadium for a Week 12 SEC matchup.

As the Tigers face the third back-to-back SEC opponent this month, with two more games left in the regular season, securing the win for the 6-4 Tigers is kicking important competitors out of the playoff bracket. LSU isn't just facing a top-ranked team with a tough defense, but also the road game environment, competing with theTigers Quarterback 10 Sam Leavitt, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas Longhorns. November 14 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium.

Also read LSU Loses Defensive Captain Before Lane Kiffin’s Return To Tennessee

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect There's only one thing that lost the game to Texas in Week 11: the final play. With just four seconds left on the clock, running back Raleek Brown ran into the end zone for a last-minute touchdown to put the Longhorns up by one point over the Tigers. Brown easily secured the late score, with LSU's defense failing to cover the wide-open option.

But besides that last play, LSU's defense played a major part in competing with the Texas Longhorns, picking Arch Manning off twice and sacking him four times. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. If LSU's defense were playing the game against the Volunteers, I would have full confidence. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker has created a unit that can matchup to the conference's toughest offenses distrub its passing production successfully. But just as there are two sides to every story, there are two sides to LSU.

The powerhouse is its defense, and its offense is inconsistent, which brings my confidence down. The offense has played its worst games of the season this month, only scoring one touchdown against Alabama and continuing to turn the ball over to theEven if the offense wasn't playing one of those upsetting games against Tennessee, there's still a major part of the unit that's missing: its wide receivers.

, and wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. is listed as out, Leavitt has lost one of his main receiving options and could be without his WR1. While the defense will be able to limit the Volunteers, the unit can't score points. As the already struggling offense takes the field without its main receiving options, running the ball can only go so far on the scoreboard, especially when doing it all game.

There's only so much confidence to have in this 6-4 team heading into a road game environment without all the needed pieces. The defense will bring the competition, but the offense brings my confidence meter down to the middle. Brooke Benedict is a junior at LSU with a major in Print Journalism and a minor in Sports Studies. She’s originally from Boulder, Colorado and enjoys how sports bring people together.

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She has spent one semester as a sports columnist for the LSU student newspaper, and is excited to continue her LSU sports reporting career with On SI.