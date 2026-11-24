NBC 15 provides local news, weather forecasts, notices of events and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for Mobile and nearby towns and communities in the Mobile Bay area including, in Alabama: Mobile, Prichard, Saraland, Satsuma, Creola, Bay Minette, Spanish Fort, Daphne, Fairhope, Irvington, Theodore,...

MOBILE, Ala. - A local singer who captured the nation's attention after winning Season 29 of NBC's “The Voice” is now facing a difficult road ahead after a fire damaged her home Friday afternoon.

Alexia Jayy says the fire destroyed everything inside the home, leaving her family to deal with the loss of personal belongings and years of memories. Jayy says she had just left home to visit her grandmother when she received a phone call that her house was filling with smoke. She says the damage could have been much worse if she had stayed home.

Also read Green Bay Packers Edge Rusher Cleared for Return Against Rams

“It has tore up our entire house on the inside, and where I was going to take a nap, the ceiling fell. It was on fire, and it fell. So I would’ve been gone out of there if I would’ve stayed six more minutes,” Jayy said. Jayy says her family lost many personal belongings, including family photographs, baby pictures, music equipment and items belonging to her children.

“We lost a lot of our family pictures, baby pictures, all of my mics, my speakers, all of my financial things, my kids’ things,” she said. “Since this happened, you know, I gotta work a little harder. So I'm just gonna try my best, keep being on the road and keep singing. God is going to bless us.

Advertisement

I know he will,” she said. Jayy says life has been a whirlwind since winning Season 29 of “The Voice. ” She has been traveling, performing and meeting artists she grew up listening to. While the fire has created an unexpected challenge for her family, Jayy says they are focused on figuring out their next steps.

“We just had a bump in the road, so we're just trying to figure out how we're going to manage after this,” she said. MCSO, Coast Guard arrest man aboard fishing vessel on child porn chargesGeorgia foster mom says her nonverbal autistic son’s teacher shaved his pubic hair without consent after she refused. District denies wrongdoing and teacher remains employed. Prichard City Council extended its data center moratorium for a year, but Edged Energy’s Telegraph Road project can proceed.

Officials weigh taxes, utilities, noise limits and community benefits amid resident pushback.