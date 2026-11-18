London School of Economics researchers identify humor, avoidance, and confrontation as key methods for managing class differences in close friendships.

A new study from the London School of Economics reveals that humor and specific social strategies are essential for maintaining friendships across significant class divides. Scientists surveyed 42 individuals to understand how people navigate relationships where economic and social backgrounds differ greatly, challenging the notion that such bonds are merely transactional.

Three Modes of Class Diplomacy

The research, published in the academic journal Social Forces, outlines three primary methods that friends use to manage inequality within their relationships. These modes include joking to defuse tension, avoiding the topic of class entirely to protect emotional intimacy, and confronting differences openly to build mutual empathy. The lead author, Professor Sam Friedman, noted that these unwritten rules help friends navigate the complexities of their differing lived experiences without letting inequality destroy the bond.

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Humor serves as a critical tool in this process. When friends enter a humorous mode, it creates a safe space for mutual recognition of class differences. This allows both parties to signal sensitivity to how inequality affects their daily lives. The study found that poking fun at a more privileged friend can level the playing field, allowing the less advantaged person to assert agency and reduce feelings of powerlessness.

Imbalance in Social Capital Transfers

Despite the close nature of these friendships, the study highlights that they often feel one-sided, generally favoring the person from the more privileged background. Professor Friedman explained that previous economic analyses of billions of Facebook ties suggested that low-income individuals gain social capital from privileged friends, potentially leading to higher future incomes. However, the researchers argued that viewing friendship solely as a one-way transfer is a strange formula for a successful relationship.

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In practice, the class-advantaged friend often provides concrete support, such as guidance through the education system or labor market. In other instances, this support takes the form of blunt financial assistance, gifts, or the privileged friend acting as a cultural guide. These imbalances can create underlying tension, leading the less advantaged friends to employ specific coping mechanisms to restore a sense of equality within the dynamic.

Strategies for Managing Inequality

To cope with these feelings of inequality, interviewees employed three key measures. Many used joking, teasing, self-deprecation, and mockery directed at the privileged person. For example, Peter, a banker from a white working-class family in Yorkshire, described how he mocked his privately educated friend Julian. Peter would make private school jokes, such as referencing Julian's parents' credit cards or mocking the fact that he had not paid for his own car.

Other participants chose to avoid discussing class differences altogether. Samantha, a middle-class interviewee, explained that her friendship was built on having a good time. She noted that bringing up differences could ruin that dynamic. She mentioned that she did not want to invite resentment or sympathy, acknowledging that her friend might resent her wealth and she did not want her friend to feel pitied.

A third group of friends engaged in open discussions about class to build empathy and shared understanding. By confronting the differences directly, these individuals aimed to create a deeper level of connection that acknowledged their disparate realities. This approach requires a high degree of emotional maturity and mutual respect, allowing both parties to navigate their differences without falling into the traps of avoidance or defensive humor.