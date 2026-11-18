The LPGA and PGA tours have season enders with a big difference in pressure

Prize money: $11 million. Winner's share: $4 million. Last week: Lindy Duncan won The Annika. Notes: The final tournament of the LPGA season is for the top 60 in the Race to CME Globe.

But any of the 60 players who win the Tour Championship are the Race to CME Globe champion and get the $4 million prize, the richest in women's golf. ... Lindy Duncan won The Annika in her 222nd career start and moved from No. 74 to No. 34 to qualify for the season finale. ...

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Duncan and Julia Lopez Ramirez moved into the top 60, bumping out Angel Yin and Jodi Ewart Shadoff. ... Nelly Korda ends the regular season atop the points list. She has won four times this year, but not since the U.S. Women's Open in early June at Riviera.

... Korda would qualifying for the LPGA Hall of Fame with a victory at Tiburon. ... Duncan's victory at Pelican Golf Club last week was the first by an American since Gina Kim and Yana Wilson won the team Dow Championship on June 14.

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... Tiburon will host the mixed team Grant Thornton Invitational next month. Prize money: $7.4 million. Winner's share: $1.332 million.

Notes: The final tournament of the season is mainly about the top 100 in the FedEx Cup Fall standings who earn full PGA Tour cards for next year. ... Brooks Koepka and Harris English are playing for the first time in the FedEx Cup Fall. Koepka played twice on the European tour.

... The field includes 10 players who already have won this year on the PGA Tour, including Blades Brown, Michael Brennan, Michael Thorbjornsen and Jackson Koivun. ... Ludvig Aberg, who tied the PGA Tour's 72-hole scoring record at Sea Island, originally was in the field until withdrawing on Monday.

... Along with the top 100 keeping cards, the top 60 are assured of getting into $20 million signature events at Pebble Beach and Riviera. ... For players like Maverick McNealy, Austin Smotherman, Ben James and Brown, this might be their last chance to move well into the top 50 in the world for a Masters invitation.https://golf.com.au/