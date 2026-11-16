Loyola Medicine prohibiting minors, requiring masks for hospital visitors due to high respiratory virus levels

Loyola Medicine announced new stricter visitor rules for their hospitals Monday because they said they are seeing high rates of respiratory viruses seen and transmission.

Loyola Medicine announced new stricter visitor rules for their hospitals Monday because they said they are seeing high rates of respiratory viruses seen and transmission.

, the group said visitors under the age of 18 are not being allowed at Loyola Medicine hospitals, and masks are required in all patient and clinic rooms. They are also not allowing visitors who have been recently diagnosed with viruses including COVID-19, flu and RSV, or who have symptoms of fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough or congestion.

Also read Power & Politics: Dr. George Yancopoulus - The future of medicine

Patients who are symptomatic or who have tested positive for a respiratory virus are also limited to two visitors at a time. Officials said exceptions for unique circumstances like end of life or critical illnesses can be approved by hospitals on a case-by-case basis.track respiratory viruses.

Advertisement

As of Monday morning, both dashboards showed low levels of flu, COVID and RSV in the state and in the city, but those dashboards updates tend to lag a week to a few days behind the current day. It is possible Loyola Medicine hospitals are seeing much higher rates of respiratory illness than are being recorded by the city and state. Chicago's Maggie Daley Park skating ribbon open for winter season