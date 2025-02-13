Loyalist Exploration to Acquire Gold Property in Timmins Gold Camp, Announces $600,000 Financing

Loyalist Exploration has entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire a gold property in the Timmins Gold Camp, Ontario. The acquisition includes 41 contiguous mineral claims with three high-priority prospects. Loyalist will also undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 60,000,000 units to finance the acquisition and exploration.

Loyalist Exploration is thrilled to announce a binding letter of intent to acquire a gold property located in the renowned Timmins Mining District. The acquisition, slated for finalization on February 12, 2025, encompasses 41 contiguous mineral claims situated within the highly productive Timmins Gold Camp. Previous exploration on the property, spanning from 2021 to 2024, yielded promising results with 15 drill holes covering approximately 1,650 meters.

Three distinct high-priority prospects, namely the North Shaft Zone, North Vein Area, and Mid Point Area, have emerged from this exploration. Additionally, several other areas on the property hold potential for future exploration. A significant asset of the property is an estimated $513,000 in assessment credits, spread across its 41 mining cells. Information regarding the property has been obtained from the Optionor, along with historical assessment reports accessible through the Ontario Government's Mining Lands Assessment System (MLAS).Loyalist's acquisition strategy centers on acquiring low-cost, high-upside exploration projects, and this strategic move within the prolific Timmins Gold Camp aligns perfectly with that objective. The gold property offers the company and its shareholders exposure to a rich gold-producing region. Loyalist remains committed to exploring all opportunities that add value and potential for growth, further enhancing its portfolio. The Option agreement grants Loyalist the right to earn a 100% interest in the property by completing a minimum $1 million in exploration expenditures on the property, including an option for Loyalist to repurchase 50% of the NSR (1% of the 2% NSR) at any time for a price of $1,000,000.Furthermore, the agreement grants the Optionor the right of first refusal to participate in future exploration activities on the property, as detailed in a forthcoming Definitive Agreement.To bolster its financial position and support the acquisition and exploration efforts, Loyalist Exploration is concurrently launching a non-brokered private placement. This placement will involve the issuance of up to 60,000,000 units, each comprising one share and one warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable into one share at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 36 months from the issuance date. Loyalist may offer finder's fees up to 8% of the gross proceeds in cash and issue non-transferable warrants to registered dealers or finders. These finder's warrants will grant the holder the right to purchase one share at $0.05 per share for 36 months from the closing date.The private placement is anticipated to close on or about February 28, 2025, with a final closing no later than March 28, 2025. All securities issued will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from issuance. The Offering's success is contingent upon receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including those from the Canadian Securities Exchange





mining / 🏆 449. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

GOLD MINING TIMMINS GOLD CAMP LOYALIST EXPLORATION PRIVATE PLACEMENT MINERAL CLAIMS PROSPECTS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Aya Gold & Silver Reports Exceptional 2024 Exploration Results at Zgounder Silver Mine and Boumadine ProjectAya Gold & Silver Corp. released its annual exploration update for 2024, highlighting exceptional silver equivalent (AgEq) values intercepted in drilling at its Zgounder Silver Mine and Boumadine Project in Morocco. The company also announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Zgounder Mine, with significant increases in silver and gold resources.

Read more »

Starcore Acquires Ivorian Gold Exploration Company K MiningStarcore International Mines has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of K Mining SARL, a private Ivorian gold exploration company. The acquisition, valued at Cdn$500,000, includes seven gold permit applications covering 1,393 km² in Côte d'Ivoire. Starcore will make further payments to the Shareholder upon the achievement of certain milestones, including a NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate of at least 500,000 ounces of gold and a preliminary positive feasibility report.

Read more »

Aya Gold & Silver Expands Boumadine Footprint, Adding 4 Mining Licences and a 600 km² Exploration AuthorizationAya Gold & Silver has secured four additional mining licenses, increasing the Boumadine exploration area by 28.3%. The company has completed 17,034 meters of drilling and anticipates over 30,000 assays are pending. Aya plans to test targets generated by previous drilling, hyperspectral surveys, and detailed geophysics.

Read more »

Boreal Gold Provides Update on Exploration Activities at Fay Lake PropertyBoreal Gold Corp. announces exploration progress on its Fay Lake property in Manitoba and Melgurd Lake property in Saskatchewan. The company highlights recent discoveries, including new gossans and a separate massive sulphide horizon. It emphasizes its focus on high-grade copper and gold exploration, particularly at the Redwin shaft area and the Fay showing. Boreal also reveals its plans for further exploration work in 2025, including detailed geological mapping, prospecting, and geophysical surveys.

Read more »

Gold Rush: Trump's Tariffs Fuel UK Gold Withdrawal BacklogPresident Trump's tariff threats have triggered a surge in demand for UK-held gold, leading to a backlog of requests for withdrawals from the Bank of England. Traders are rushing to ship gold to the US, where prices have surged due to concerns about import costs and potential supply disruptions.

Read more »

Barton Gold Reports High-Grade Gold and Silver Intercepts at Tolmer ProspectBarton Gold Corporation has announced impressive drilling results from its Tolmer prospect, revealing a significant intersection of high-grade gold and silver mineralization. The assay results highlighted the presence of a substantial mineralized zone with multiple high-grade intervals.

Read more »