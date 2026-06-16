Lox Pratt Talks Playing Iconic Villains in 'Lord of the Flies' & 'Harry Potter'

With leading roles in the BBC's 'Lord of the Flies' and HBO's 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone,' the young British actor is just getting started.

At 14, most kids are worrying about school dances and exams. Lox Pratt is preparing to play two of the most iconic villains in literary history.

In the span of a year, the young British actor landed leading roles in two of 2026's biggest series: the BBC's new adaptation of William Golding's, the latest installment of the blockbuster franchise, which debuts in December and will air a season for each of the seven books. The series are his first two on-screen credits. Inhe'll play Draco Malfoy, Potter's cold-blooded Slytherin foil. Pratt isn't worried about being typecast just yet, though.

If anything, he's ready for more—as long as the roles are complex enough for him to sink his teeth into. I love stories, and acting is a brilliant way of immersing myself fully in them. I was in a drama group, and my mom’s friend thought that I should send in a self-tape for.

I thought it was the perfect thing to properly throw myself into because I've always loved storytelling and making films with my brothers.you are Draco Malfoy, also the antagonist. Do you enjoy being evil? I think so. It’s better than being stuck as the nice guy the entire time.

The evil characters are more complicated. I'm grateful that I've had not just one-dimensional bad guys, but people that I can play around with and find different aspects to.when we did all the dancing. In the show, you can see me drumming on logs. Have you ever been starstruck?.

It was the first time he was trying on his beard, and my mom took his first pictures with it. That was cool. I think my mom had watched him inThere’s a saying: “If you give food to a cat, it will think it’s God. But if you give food to a dog, it will think you are God.

” So, I’d like to think I’m a dog. Hair by Mustafa Yanaz for L’Oréal Professionnel; Paris at Art + Commerce; Makeup by Sam Visser for YSL Beauty at Art Partner; Manicure by Eri Handa for Dior Le Baume at Home Agency; Set design by Mila Taylor-Young.

Produced by Prodn; Production Team: Mitch Baker, Noah Conboy, Steven Dam, Torrance Hall, Parker Hanley, Taryn Kelly, Conor McIntyre, Wesley Torrance, Daniel Weiner, Jasmine Williams; Photo Assistants: Keegan Gay, Jeremy Gould, Carlos Vigil; Digital Technician: Kylie Coutts; Fashion Assistants: Lizzie Bowden, Tori López, Kayla Perno, Sofia Prochilo, Celeste Roh, Tyler VanVranken; Tailor: Lindsay Wright; Hair Assistants: Tiana Amani, Harley Beman, Kazuto Shimomura; Makeup Assistants: Elika Hilata, Juan Jaar, Meghan Nguyen, Yuui Vision; Set Assistant: Kate Atkinson.





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