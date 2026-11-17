Marie Barnes and co-plaintiff sue Lowndes County Commission over Project Red Clay data center, seeking permanent injunction to halt construction and demand transparency on Dec. 2 court date.

Marie Barnes and a co-plaintiff have initiated legal action against the Lowndes County Commission regarding the controversial Project Red Clay data center development. Their attorney, Arlene Richardson, confirmed that the next critical court hearing is scheduled for December 2 in Lownes County, Alabama.

Lawsuit Goals and Legal Strategy

The primary objective of the litigation is to secure a permanent injunction that would halt all current and future contractual activities related to the data center. Richardson stated that her legal team intends to demonstrate to the judge that the project will cause irreparable harm to residents living in close proximity to the proposed site. This legal strategy focuses on proving that the commission and its affiliates must be prevented from signing additional contracts with developers while the case is under review.

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The plaintiffs argue that the data center will negatively impact their quality of life and property values. To substantiate these claims, Richardson explained that her team is retaining specialized experts to testify about the environmental effects of the facility. These experts will provide professional testimony regarding potential noise pollution, excessive light emissions, and structural vibrations generated by the high-energy infrastructure.

Impact on Property and Community

A significant component of the lawsuit involves the financial impact on local property owners. The expert witnesses are being prepared to present evidence on how the presence of the data center will cause a measurable drop in the market value of the plaintiffs' homes and surrounding land. This economic argument is central to their request for emergency relief from the court.

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Barnes emphasized that the motivation behind the lawsuit is strictly to protect the community and their homes rather than for personal financial gain. She described the situation as a fight against secrecy and deception, hoping for a permanent injunction to stop what she described as a lack of transparency in the commission's decision-making process.

Additional Legal Actions and Transparency

Richardson revealed that a second, similar lawsuit has been filed with the same goal of stopping the Project Red Clay project. Although this additional case is not represented by her firm, she noted that it includes an Open Meetings Act claim and a Freedom of Information Act request for records that were allegedly never provided. There is a possibility that the judge may combine the two cases for a joint hearing to streamline the legal proceedings.

The Lowndes County Commission recently dismissed the attorney who represented it in ongoing lawsuits, citing violations of the Open Meetings Act during the approval process for the data center. In a direct response to this dismissal, the commission hired Hank Sanders, a lawyer and civil rights activist, to handle their legal representation moving forward.

Community Funding and Next Steps

Support for the legal battle is being mobilized through community donations, as the plaintiffs must post a bond to secure the requested injunction. Richardson Legal Center, LLC, located at 18615 Montgomery Highway, P.O. Box 6, Highland Home, Alabama, is accepting donations via cash, checks, or money orders to cover legal fees. Residents are encouraged to contact the office at 334-537-9011 for more information on contributing.

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Community engagement remains a priority for the plaintiffs, with Barnes urging neighbors to attend upcoming commission meetings to stay informed. She stressed the importance of direct communication among residents to ensure everyone is aware of the developments surrounding Project Red Clay. The legal proceedings on December 2 will be a pivotal moment in determining the future of the data center and the rights of the local residents.