Lowndes County Commission Changes Threaten Project Red Clay Data Center

New commissioners oppose the Project Red Clay data center in Lowndes County, Alabama, raising doubts about the controversial $3.9 billion facility amid legal challenges.

The composition of the Lowndes County Commission in Alabama has shifted dramatically, casting significant doubt on the future of Project Red Clay, a controversial data center development. Recent changes in commission membership have introduced new opposition to the facility, which had previously secured approval through a contentious 20-year tax abatement agreement.

New Commission Members Oppose Project Red Clay

Clifford Cee Jackson was recently sworn in as the newest member of the Lowndes County Commission, representing District 1. Jackson directly replaces Robert Harris, a commissioner who had voted in favor of the data center. Jackson has publicly stated his strong opposition to the project, particularly regarding its placement in a rural area. He expressed hope that developers would consider alternative locations to mitigate local concerns. Jackson noted the positive reaction from community members who welcomed his election as a shift toward their preferred direction. "I especially oppose data centers in rural areas such as the location that is being discussed at this time," Jackson said. He added that he is grateful to the voters for giving him the opportunity to voice these concerns on the commission.

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Chairman Dickinson Farrior also replaced a previous supporter, Charlie King Jr., who had served as chairman and backed the data center. Farrior is a known opponent of the development and has expressed deep concerns about its potential impact on the region. Farrior believes the facility could negatively affect the lives, water supply, electricity grid, health, and environment of residents living nearby. He argued that the data center could stifle natural growth in the county by deterring new residents. "That's the only part of the county that's growing for the county," Farrior stated. "You think people are going to move in with a data center coming in? It's going to kill the growth to our county."

Financial Projections and Tax Abatement Disputes

Despite the political shift, Charlie King Jr. continues to defend the economic merits of Project Red Clay. He highlighted that the tax abatement structure offers a better deal for the county compared to the arrangement previously granted to GE, the current SABIC plant. King explained that the data center agreement involves a 20-year abatement with a 50-50 revenue split. Under this model, for every two dollars the data center makes, the county receives one dollar. King projected that this arrangement would result in Lowndes County receiving $3.9 billion over the 20-year period. He contrasted this with the SABIC plant, which received a 40-year tax abatement without generating similar direct revenue returns for the county.

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Commissioner Dickinson Farrior quickly disputed these financial projections, emphasizing that the $3.9 billion figure is merely an estimate and not a guarantee. The debate over economic impact occurs against a backdrop of industrial instability in the region. SABIC recently announced plans to close its operations in Lowndes County in February. This closure has heightened anxiety among residents about the county's economic future and the role that new developments like Project Red Clay might play in filling the void left by the manufacturing plant. The tension between projected long-term gains and immediate environmental or social costs remains a central theme in the ongoing debate.

Legal Challenges and Community Reactions

Legal complications surrounding the approval process have also intensified. The commission recently terminated State Rep. Prince Chestnut, who was serving as their attorney in lawsuits alleging violations of the open meetings act during the data center approval. In his place, the commission hired Hank Sanders, a well-known lawyer, civil rights activist, and former State Senator. This change in legal representation underscores the seriousness of the legal challenges facing the commission's previous decisions. The shift in legal counsel may influence how the commission addresses potential injunctions or regulatory hurdles related to the construction.

Community reactions to the changes in leadership have been mixed but largely supportive of the new opposition. Dianne Stuckey, a Lowndes County resident, expressed joy at the commission's new stance. She told reporters that everyone in the county should celebrate because the shift represents progress in the right direction. Stuckey felt that this change was long overdue and welcomed the new perspective on the data center issue. However, not all residents share this view. Kimesha Alvarado, who lives in neighboring Dallas County, sees potential benefits for the Black Belt region. Alvarado noted that the area has limited development beyond chicken and poultry plants, which she describes as toxic and smelly. She questioned why residents would oppose a data center when it might be cleaner than existing industrial operations.

Future Steps for Project Red Clay

With the new commission alignment, the future of Project Red Clay remains uncertain. Clifford Jackson's vote against the project means that it would likely fail if a vote were held today, as it previously required only two of three votes for approval. Chairman Dickinson Farrior confirmed that the commission is actively looking into ways to halt construction. He emphasized that stopping the project is a priority to protect the health and environment of the community. The commission's next steps will likely involve legal consultations with Hank Sanders to determine the viability of blocking the project. Residents and stakeholders will be watching closely to see if the commission can translate its new majority into concrete action against the data center.