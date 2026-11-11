Lowlands House Meat Products Face Nationwide Health Alert for Undeclared Allergens

The USDA issued a public health alert on May 17 for Lowlands House chicken products mislabeled with sesame and anchovy allergens. Consumers are urged to discard or return the items.

The United States Department of Agriculture announced a nationwide public health alert on Friday, May 17, for several meat and poultry products sold by Lowlands House. The alert follows the discovery that the items contained undeclared allergens-sesame and anchovy ingredients found in Worcestershire sauce-posing a risk to allergic consumers.

Products Covered in the Alert

Four distinct vacuum‑packed food items are included: a 6‑piece Bami Rolls bundle, a 10‑piece Saté Kroketten pack, and a 12‑piece Bitterballen set. All carry the label Best By October 2027 and are identified with lot codes BR-2026-01, BR-2026-02, SK-1026-01, and BB-1026-01. The USDA note that the products were produced on October 15, 16 and 27 of last year and are no longer available for purchase, thus eliminating the need for a conventional recall.

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How the Mislabeling Was Detected

During a routine inspection of Federal Services Inspection Service labels, USDA officials identified a discrepancy between the ingredient list and the products' packaging. The items carry the inspection marks EST. M3177 or EST. P3177, indicating Lowlands House as the producer. No adverse reactions have been confirmed, but officials warn that the products may currently reside in consumers' refrigerators or freezers.

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Consumer Guidance and Next Steps

Consumers who have purchased any of the listed items are advised to contact a healthcare provider if they experience symptoms after consumption. The USDA explicitly recommends that those who own the products either discard them or return them to the point of sale. Lowlands House sells primarily online, but some units may have been sold at a festival or farmers' market in Greer, South Carolina. The alert remains in effect as the company investigates possible distribution channels and corrects labeling practices before future releases.

Broader Impact on the Food‑Safety Landscape

This action underscores the importance of rigorous labeling standards for allergens in processed meats and poultry. The USDA's public health alert signals that even products with low immediate availability can pose long‑term health risks if allergens are not properly declared. The event also highlights the need for manufacturers to maintain accurate ingredient listings, particularly when items are intended for broad nationwide distribution through online platforms.