Built for rugged adventures!

I’ve been a smartwatch user for years, but there’s only one brand that I trust when I’m spending more time outdoors — Garmin. Garmin epix Pro has a scratch-resistant AMOLED display and can keep up with any type of advanced workout, from skiing to bouldering.

Like any good smartwatch, you can keep track of all your health stats straight on your wrist, including oxygen levels, heart rate variation and sleep monitoring. Garmin says the watch provides advanced training metrics, including a workout readiness score in the mornings. You’ll also get scores like a hill score, which measures your capability for running uphill, and an endurance score, which tracks your stamina over time.

Garmin’s best feature has to be the built-in LED flashlight within this watch, so hiking when the sun goes down is actually a possibility — and you don’t have to carry extra hardware around, just this watch. The GPS in this watch is also revolutionary, giving you access to both satellite imagery and topographic maps. The tracking is also incredibly accurate! If you’re ever in trouble, you can send your live location straight through the watch.

Battery life can run 16 days, according to the brand, saving you the hassle of recharging constantly. For athletes, skiers or just adventurers, this is a must-have, and right now, at its under-$500 price, it’s a steal. This smartwatch is a treat for Android lovers thanks to its sleek design, health tracking features and all-day battery life. Staying ahead of your heart health?

The Fitbit Sense analyzes heart rhythm, electrodermal activity tracking, and skin temperature to provide real-time information on your stress levels. For over 200 years, the New York Post has been America’s go-to source for bold news, engaging stories, in-depth reporting, and now, insightful, and consult experts on any topics we aren’t already schooled specialists in to deliver useful, realistic product recommendations based on our extensive and hands-on analysis.

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