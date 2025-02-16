Lower Paxton Township Supervisor Resigns, Citing Board and Management Lack of Respect for Residents

Robin S. Lindsey, the chairwoman of the Lower Paxton Township Supervisors, submitted her resignation after serving 16 years. Her resignation followed a public statement criticizing the board and management for prioritizing their interests over those of the residents, employees, and first responders.

Robin S. Lindsey, the chairwoman of the Lower Paxton Township Supervisors, resigned on February 11, 2025, after serving the township for 16 years. Lindsey's resignation came after a public statement criticizing the Board of Supervisors and the township's management staff for prioritizing their own interests over those of the residents, employees, and first responders.

In her statement, Lindsey expressed her disappointment and anger over what she perceived as a lack of respect for the community.During the February 11th meeting, Supervisor Pamela Thompson read a letter from Lindsey, highlighting her integrity, fairness, and dedication to the community. Thompson also pointed out that the township manager had been exceeding his authority and attempting to undermine the elected members of the board. She cited complaints from residents and township workers about the manager's authoritarian style, lack of responsiveness, and how two board members had condoned these behaviors. Thompson urged the board to prioritize the needs of the township residents above party affiliation and personal ambitions.Lower Paxton Township Manager, Gotshall, responded to the allegations, stating that he was surprised by the accusations and that his interactions with the board had always been respectful. He emphasized his commitment to transparency and keeping the board informed. Gotshall maintains a clean record during his tenure with the township. The township has announced its intention to fill Lindsey's vacancy and is accepting letters of interest from qualified residents.





