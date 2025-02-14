Lower Paxton Township Considers Moving Fireworks Due to Safety Concerns

Lower Paxton Township officials are contemplating a controversial change to their annual July Fourth fireworks celebration. After a series of incidents at Koons Park, the traditional venue, the township is exploring moving the event to George Park. This decision has sparked mixed reactions from residents, with some expressing concerns about logistical challenges and the loss of a cherished tradition, while others welcome the potential for a safer and more controlled environment.

After eight people were arrested at Koons Park in July 2024, Lower Paxton Township officials announced at a recent board meeting they're considering moving the fireworks to George Park . However, while many in the community anticipated changes for the upcoming celebration, they said the possibility of a venue change is surprising. It's part of who we are, really,' said Wes Britton, who has lived near Koons Park since 2017.

'This is a neat neighborhood, a neat place for these kinds of things to happen. It's a loss, I would say.' The idea of moving the Koons Park celebration out of Koons Park has certainly caused a stir in the Linglestown neighborhood, where thousands of people have been welcomed for the annual July Fourth fireworks celebration. 'I don't think George Park is gonna work, to be quite honest,' said Steve Acker, who also lives near Koons Park. 'Where are you gonna put the cars, you know, for the people and et cetera?' Lower Paxton Township officials said they have been working for months on a new plan after the park's celebration was disrupted for two consecutive years. After some discussion, the public safety director deemed George Park the perfect alternative location. 'The way Koons Park is set up, it allows individuals to get into their fights, et cetera, and then quickly run into the neighborhood, which is very close,' said Township Manager Brad Gotshall. 'Our police feel as though at George Park, for example, they could fight, and they could be more easily corralled and contained.' 'It seems like they're not addressing the problem, which is that they're bringing bus loads and dumping them here—all these unsupervised young people,' Britton said. Meanwhile, some, like the Myers family who lives near George Park, said they're excited about the possibility. They said the event is about bringing people together anyway. 'I would love it,' Myers said. 'I love when we're walking up to Koons, I like seeing all the people sit outside, and everyone's just making food, they're having drinks and they're with their family.'I mean, we're not gonna go if it's somewhere else because it's just inconvenient,' said Wes Britton's wife, Grace. The township manager also said the Linglestown Fire Company, which typically pays half the cost of the fireworks, would not be willing to pay or get involved if the venue were to change. He also said the board of supervisors wants to hear from everyone who would be affected by this change before making a final decision





