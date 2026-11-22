Lower Greenville now has paid parking with QR codes in 1,000 spaces. Some guests get two hours free with validation, others say they cannot.

For years, it’s been one of Dallas’s most popular entertainment districts, but a new paid parking program is bringing change to Lower Greenville. Heading to Lower Greenville in Dallas?

Be prepared for a change in where and how you park. NBC 5’s Allie Spillyards reports on the new parking requirements and the exceptions visitors should know about before heading to Lower Greenville. For years, it’s been one of Dallas’s most popular entertainment districts, but a new paid parking program is bringing change to Lower Greenville.

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“I've been a Dallasite for thirty-four years and now all of a sudden you're saying that I've got to pay to park? ” said Carter Townsend.

“I probably would have just Ubered had I realized we would have had to pay to park anyway,” said James Chamblee. Their QR codes are visible in more than 1,000 spaces across 23 lots. Dallas 24 Hour Club seeks donations for annual holiday Toy MarketMandell, president of the local business association, says it’s a similar process in 75% of the district that’s managed by the same landlords.

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“This gives them the ability to maintain these lots, take care of them, have the added security as well,” he said. Mandell believes the system will clear up confusion about where patrons can park and maybe even free up spots, deterring those who leave behind vehicles for extended periods. Sallie Whaley owns Balanced Being Yoga and Wellness, which she says is housed in one of the few buildings owned by another individual.

With no designated lot of their own, she said her customers have no choice but to pay.

“I have customers who come in and they ask me what's up with the signs, what's up with the parking validation? Can you validate? And I simply have no information,” said Whaley. In a statement, Universal Parking Vice President of Operations Evan Tilley said: “What makes this partnership especially exciting is the scale of the program.

By bringing over 1,000 existing parking spaces together under one coordinated system, we’re creating a more seamless parking experience that supports the entire Lower Greenville neighborhood, whether visitors are stopping by for a quick coffee, an afternoon of shopping or a night out on the town. ”