Lowe's Music and Media Tips from a New Zealand Icon

Apple Music 1's creative director Lowe gives advice for a life in music and media. His tips include 'never expect the talent to be happy to be there,' 'nerd the f*** out,' 'really care' and most importantly, 'listen to the music.'

Lowe hails from New Zealand , a 5 million-strong nation with a rugby obsession and a seriously healthy music scene. Like many of his countrymen and women, this Kiwi is well travelled.

Now based in Los Angeles, Lowe has served as Apple Music's global creative director and lead anchor of Apple Music 1 since 2015. Prior to joining Apple in the United States, he called London home, with stints at BBC Radio 1, XFM, and presenting 'Gonzo' on MTV 2. He recently visited Australia and participated in an exclusive on-stage conversation with triple j Mornings host Lucy Smith at Sydney's City Recital Hall.

Lowe's tips for a life in music and media are 'never expect the talent to be happy to be there,' 'nerd the f*** out,' 'really care,' and most importantly, 'listen to the music.





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