No matter what kind of power tool you need, Lowe's probably has it deeply discounted during its Cyber Monday sale. Save on extra batteries, too.

Power tools have been flying during this Black Friday and early Cyber Monday timeframe. They have by far been the most popular purchases with PopSci readers.

And while Black Friday is over, there are still plenty of chances to save. Lowe’s Cyber Monday sale takes up to 50 percent off power tools from DeWalt, Craftsman, Bosch, Kobalt, Metabo HPT, and Skil, and we picked 60 of the best deals, from $19.98 cordless drills to a jobsite table saw. Most of these prices run into December, but a few end on Cyber Monday itself, so any deal that ends this week lists its end date.

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Lowe’s prices can vary by store, and we checked every price on Lowe’s Sunday, November 29. Jump toIf you’re building a cordless kit from scratch, a drill and an impact driver handle most jobs around the house, and thepairs both for $149 at Lowe’s , a $100 saving. The box holds DeWalt’s DCD793 1/2-inch drill/driver, an impact driver, two batteries, a charger, and a soft case.