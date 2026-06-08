Low Trust in Media: Legacy Journalists Criticized for Being Out of Touch

FCC Chairman Jonathan Carr and veteran journalist Scott Pelley, recently fired from CBS' 60 Minutes, discuss the state of media and the lack of trust in journalists. Pelley's firing following a heated confrontation has led to low morale and mistrust among CBS News staff.

Trust in media has been a contentious issue, with many legacy journalists being criticized for being out of touch. This was highlighted by FCC Chairman Jonathan Carr, who stated that many journalists are disconnected from the reality of everyday jobs.

This sentiment was echoed by Scott Pelley, a veteran journalist who was recently fired from CBS' 60 Minutes after 37 years with the network. Pelley, in his first interview since his firing, discussed the political bias he perceived at the network and its parent company, Paramount. He expressed hope that the leadership would address this issue. Pelley's firing came after a heated confrontation with a colleague, Bill Whitaker, who labeled Pelley's words as an 'ambush'.

Pelley expressed gratitude for his colleagues and prayed for a return to sanity, competence, and courage in journalism. The fallout from Pelley's firing has been significant, with sources reporting low morale and a lack of trust among CBS News staff





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