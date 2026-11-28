A new study from Johns Hopkins and the National Institute on Aging found that middle-aged and older adults with low vitamin D levels slept about 23 minutes less per night and stayed awake longer after nighttime awakenings. The connection was strongest among Black participants, who made up about 22% of the group.

Middle-aged and older adults with low vitamin D levels sleep approximately 23 minutes less per night than those with normal levels, according to new research from Johns Hopkins University. The findings, published on October 14 in The Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences, utilize objective wearable sensor data to establish a direct link between vitamin d eficiency and disrupted sleep patterns.

The research was led by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in collaboration with the National Institute on Aging. Scientists analyzed blood tests and sleep metrics from 460 participants aged 40 and older, who averaged 71 years of age, using data collected between 2012 and 2019 as part of the Baltimore Longitudinal Study of Aging.

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Participants were divided into three groups based on their vitamin D levels, revealing that the highest group slept nearly 20 minutes longer each night compared to the lowest group. Individuals with lower vitamin D levels also experienced more prolonged wakefulness after nighttime awakenings, a pattern that remained consistent regardless of age, gender, or racial background.

The connection between vitamin D deficiency and sleep disturbances was most pronounced among Black participants, who constituted roughly 22% of the study cohort. Lead author Diefei Chen, a doctoral candidate in epidemiology at the Bloomberg School, noted that Black adults in the United States face a higher prevalence of both vitamin D deficiency and sleep issues compared to White adults, suggesting they may benefit significantly from supplementation.

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Unlike previous studies that relied on subjective self-reported sleep quality, this investigation used actigraphs, which are watch-like motion sensors that objectively measure sleep and wake times. The team also examined vitamin B12 levels, finding a statistically inconclusive correlation with nighttime wakefulness that varied by gender.

Senior author Adam Spira, a mental health professor at the Bloomberg School, emphasized that these findings warrant further investigation into whether boosting vitamin D levels can improve overall sleep health. He stressed the need to understand if increasing vitamin D can reverse the sleep deficits observed in older adults with deficiencies.

The study had several notable limitations that prevent establishing causation. Because researchers observed snapshots of data rather than conducting a clinical trial, they could only identify an association between vitamin D and sleep quality. The findings do not prove that low vitamin D causes poor sleep or that taking supplements will resolve sleep issues.

Additionally, blood tests used in the study could not distinguish between vitamin D obtained from sunlight, dietary sources, or supplements, leaving the optimal source undetermined. The research also did not track whether maintaining higher vitamin D levels over several years leads to sustained improvements in sleep health.

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Since all participants were 40 or older and free from cognitive impairment, the results may not apply to younger adults or individuals with memory and thinking problems. Poor sleep and vitamin D deficiency are both widespread in the aging population, with prior research linking sleep disturbances to increased risks of dementia, heart disease, and diabetes.