Low-Hanging Fruit for the IRS: What Tax Returns Trigger Audits?

Learn about common tax return triggers that can lead to IRS audits. Explore areas like underreported income, discrepancies in tax forms, and eligibility for tax breaks. Understand the types of audits conducted by the IRS and how to prepare for them.

While IRS tax audits are rare, some filers worry their returns could be picked for examination. Still, some areas can be 'low-hanging fruit for the IRS ,' said Mark Baran, managing director at financial services firm CBIZ's national tax office. \Nearly 1 in 5 eligible taxpayers miss this 'valuable credit,' the IRS says.

The IRS software compares these tax forms to your return, and it can be 'flagged for audit' when there's a mismatch, explained Elizabeth Young, director of tax practice and ethics for the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, or AICPA. Another area for IRS scrutiny can be high tax breaks compared to your income, Baran said. The agency has a program that compares your return to others in a similar tax bracket, he said. The software uses an algorithm to determine whether your deductions are higher than average. 'There are people who claim it improperly for one reason or another,' said Syracuse University law professor Robert Nassau, director of the school's low-income tax clinic. 'It can be confusing,' with eligibility based on earnings, residency and family size. \When audits involve 'mistakes or innocent omissions,' they are typically conducted via so-called 'correspondence audits,' which happen by mail, Baran said. More than 77% of fiscal year 2023 audits occurred via correspondence, the IRS reported. The remaining were face-to-face 'field' audits. Either way, filers with 'substantiation really should not fear,' said Baran, noting the importance of receipts and other records to support claims on your return.





