Discover five essential low fantasy animated films, from Studio Ghibli's My Neighbor Totoro to Cartoon Saloon's Wolfwalkers, and see why animation suits the genre.

Low fantasy is a genre in which magical and supernatural elements break into our own world, or into a setting heavily based on it. Animated low fantasy films, from Studio Ghibli's My Neighbor Totoro to Cartoon Saloon's Wolfwalkers, show how the medium lets filmmakers stretch their imaginations. This list, drawn from a Collider ranking, highlights five animated low fantasy films that the outlet considers essential viewing.

The films span several decades and multiple countries, including Japan, the United States, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. Their common thread is that ordinary settings are invaded by wonder, whether through forest spirits, a parallel world behind a door, a talking seashell, or an ancient Irish myth. Each example demonstrates why animation is a natural vehicle for the genre.

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How Low Fantasy Differs from High Fantasy

Lloyd Alexander is credited with coining the term 'high fantasy' in his 1971 essay High Fantasy and Heroic Romance. The term 'low fantasy' appeared later in the 20th century as a contrasting classification.

High fantasy stories take place in secondary worlds that follow their own unique sets of rules. Low fantasy, by contrast, lets magic and the supernatural intrude into a recognizable reality, which makes the boundary between the ordinary and the strange the central source of tension.

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Portal fantasy can blur the line between the two categories. The source notes that a parallel world reached through a door can make classification tricky, though the defining feature of low fantasy remains the presence of magic inside a familiar world.

Ghibli, Laika and Marcel Lead the Animated List

My Neighbor Totoro, directed by Hayao Miyazaki and released in 1988, ranks first among the films covered. The Studio Ghibli production follows two young sisters who move with their dad to the Japanese countryside to be closer to their ill mother, finding comfort and wonder among the forest's friendly spirits.

The film is described as a masterful example of ma, a Japanese artistic concept defined by intentional emptiness or stillness. Nearly 40 years after its release, the film remains a must-see for families, according to the article.

Coraline, released in 2009, was directed by Henry Selick and adapted from Neil Gaiman's children's novella Coraline. The story follows a girl who discovers a secret door in her new home that leads to an idealized parallel world which proves far more sinister than it first appears. It was the first feature film made by the stop-motion studio Laika and the only one from the studio that has been profitable.

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Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, released in 2021, was made by Dean Fleischer Camp and Jenny Slate, with Camp directing and Slate voicing the titular one-inch-tall seashell. The film is based on a trilogy of stop-motion-animated documentary short films. Marcel and his grandmother search for their missing family after a documentary filmmaker's online videos turn Marcel into an overnight Internet sensation.

Cartoon Saloon Brings Irish Folklore to Animation

Cartoon Saloon, an Irish animation studio, has produced several fantasy films with strong lore, largely because its stories are often heavily inspired by Irish folklore. Song of the Sea, directed by Tomm Moore and released in 2014, is one of the studio's most celebrated works.

Song of the Sea follows a young boy and his mute selkie sister as they journey across a fading world to return home after their mother vanishes into the sea. The source highlights its colorful, gorgeous visuals and says the film shows why 2D-animated features still matter in modern times.

Wolfwalkers, which the source places among the best fantasy films of the 2020s so far, is set in 1650s Ireland. It follows a young English apprentice hunter who befriends a wild native girl from a mystical tribe of wolf-spirits, and is pulled into the magical world of the very creatures her father has been ordered to exterminate.