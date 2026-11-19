Low Cut Connie’s Adam Weiner and Ben Vaughn will perform together for the first time Friday at Union Transfer, celebrating their shared South Jersey roots and love of rock and roll.

Adam Weiner and Ben Vaughn have plenty in common. They’re Philly songwriters and bandleaders of different generations, both originally from South Jersey, who draw inspiration from early rock and roll, R&B and soul.

That mélange meshed naturally with the musical tastes of Jerry “The Geator” Blavat, the late larger-than-life Philly deejay and impresario who took them both under his wing as protégés. And Weiner, the force behind South Philly band Low Cut Connie, and Vaughn, host of the syndicated radio show The Many Moods of Ben Vaughn , are longtime pals.

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As Low Cut Connie’s career got rolling in the early 2010s with ribald songs like “Rio” and “Boozaphilia,” Weiner and Vaughn were introduced by Greg Harris, the Philly-bred Rock and Roll Hall of Fame CEO who was Vaughn’s road manager in the 1980s. Earlier this year, Vaughn posted a YouTube cover of “Can’t Be Wrong,” the breakout single on Low Cut Connie’s party-while-you-protest album Livin in the U.S.A.

, though, Vaughn says, “I slowed it down for a Geator ‘for lovers only’ feeling. ” But Weiner and Vaughn have never performed on the same stage, an oversight they’ll rectify Friday when the Ben Vaughn Quintet opens for Low Cut Connie at Union Transfer. Weiner plans to join Vaughn for a song or two, and the buzzed-about, all-woman close-harmony quartet the Flying Vees rounds out the bill.

Earlier this month, Weiner and Vaughn — whose new album, recorded with Providence, R.I. , band Deer Tick, is Magnetic East: The Deer Tick Sessions — joined The Inquirer on Zoom to talk about the upcoming gig, what they admire about each other’s work and how the Geator shaped them both. Weiner spoke from a LCC tour stop in Dallas, while Vaughn was home in the Relay Shack, the Many Moods headquarters in California’s Mojave Desert near Joshua Tree.

And yes, he really does have 8-Track tapes lying around, holding up albums by the Kinks, Beatles and Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazelwood for proof. Part of their bond, Weiner says, is “we’re both from South Jersey, which is its own culture. There’s a certain sensibility that we share. ” Both songwriters are Camden County natives.

Weiner, who hails from Cherry Hill, sings about his home state in “Big Thighs, N.J. ” Vaughn, from Mount Ephraim, has a paean called “New Jersey Rock ’n Roll. ” “I love listening to Ben’s podcast” — Straight From the Hat , in which Vaughn shares tales from four decades in the music business with co-host Laura Pochodylo — “and I always loved that there was this guy from South Jersey doing all this great stuff.

” “And even though I’m very pansexual with music of all eras, we both have a deep love of music from the ‘50s and ‘60s. It’s just a love for these styles of music that are timeless, which is very much a Jerry thing. They’re classic. They have soul.

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I’ve committed myself to rock and roll, and Ben has too, and was a model for me. ” Weiner and Vaughn have different performance styles. Vaughan songs like “Seven Days Without Love” and Magnetic East’s “Imitation Wood Grain” tend to have a tongue-in-cheek quality, walking a fine line between irony and sincerity. He’s a master of restraint who plays it cool and keep the audience wanting more.

Weiner, on the other hand, is hot blooded. He let’s it all hang out. That might mean cavorting with singer Rocky Bullwinkel on songs like “Little Freakers” and “Whips and Chains,” or sprinkling the crowd with chest hairs while standing atop his piano and exhorting the crowd to “touch my body, touch my soul” in “Revolution Rock n Roll. ” What do they envy about each other?

“With Ben, it’s a thousand things,” says Weiner. “Ben is an incredible studio guy. He can engineer, produce, play every instrument, create amazing arrangements. I produce the Low Cut Connie albums, but I shoot from the hip.

I have no knowledge of technology. I don’t know how to turn on a tape machine.

“And Ben is an unbelievably accomplished guitar player. Everything I do is very basic and rudimentary. I’m pretty good at the piano, but I’m self-taught. ” Vaughn sees it differently.

“There are a lot of things about Adam that I feel a connection to. His piano playing is physical, coming from the body, like Jerry Lee Lewis. I love rock and roll, and I love New Orleans music where the piano is just so primal and seductive. Adam’s piano playing is just so natural and authentic.

” “And just your commitment — this is not a career for you, it’s a like a crusade,” Vaughn says to Weiner.

“That’s very much like the Geator. Your commitment to it and crusade aspect is just so fantastic. ” “I do feel like I’m on an artistic quest, for sure,” says Weiner.

“That’s in terms of trying to make the best records, and write the best songs that I can. But especially live performance. With Low Cut Connie, I became another person. I’m fairly reserved and shy in person, and then I would get on stage and I realized I could kind of do anything.

I learned I could take over a room, and make people feel the way I wanted them to feel, whether it was make them laugh, feel uplifted, process grief.

“That was something I got from Jerry, because that’s what he would do. And I feel like I’m at my absolute best and most centered when I’m on stage. That’s where I was born to be. ” “It’s very similar for me,” Vaughn says.

“The first time I got in front of an audience I was 12 years old and I sang “Wine, Wine, Wine” by the Nightcaps because the Geator played it every night on the radio. That was the first time I ever felt emotionally stable. I was a turbulent kid, there was a lot of turbulence inside of me and around me.

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And then I got in front of an audience and there was a unanimous reaction right away It was like ‘Wow, I finally feel comfortable with myself. ” Vaughn relentlessly toured in the 1980s and 1990s, and stayed busy as a producer, making landmark albums with Memphis rockabilly iconoclast Charlie Feathers, Alabama soul singer Arthur Alexander and esoteric New Hope duo Ween, whose Vaughn helmed 12 Country Greats has been reissued in a 30th-anniversary version.

His career took a turn in the mid-1990s.

“I had spent my teenage years perfecting surf guitar, which was like speaking Latin at the time. it was a completely dead language. ” But thanks to the popularity of the soundtrack to Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction , he was suddenly marketable. He spent 12 years overseeing the music first for the hit sitcom Third Rock From the Sun and later That ‘70s Show .

“The irony was everybody in the record business kept telling me I was too weird to have hits, and then I wound up being a composer on a hit TV show on network television, which is as mainstream as you can get. ” After sitcom ratings crashed amid the reality TV boom, Vaughn regrouped with The Many Moods of Ben Vaughn , his radio show that debuted in 2008 and airs locally at 6 p.m. Saturdays on WXPN-FM .

The show reflects Vaughn’s eclectic tastes and is guided by the spirit of the Geator.

“Create something so unique no one can imitate you,” he told me. “Whatever it is, people have to come to you to get it. ” Magnetic East came about after the members of Deer Tick became smitten with Marshall Crenshaw’s 1985 recording of “I’m Sorry, .

” Realizing Vaughn wrote it, they dug into his catalog, covering songs like “Too Sensitive For This World,” inviting Vaughn to join them whenever possible, including a Newport Folk Festival gig last summer. Except for the new “Danish Modern,” the tracks on Magnetic East are rocked-out remakes from Imitation Wood Grain & Other Folk Songs , a solo acoustic album Vaughn put out for fans in 2018.

Highlights include the bittersweet “Somebody Don’t Love Somebody,” which Vaughn calls “my Ricky Nelson song. ” The album, on Yep Roc Records, was recorded in three days in Rhode Island last year. Friday’s show marks the first Philly date on Low Cut Connie’s Livin in the U.S.A. tour since a June street party outside Ray’s Happy Birthday Bar in South Philly.

The album is a culmination of a move towards topical songwriting that began for Weiner with his 2020 song “Look What They Did,” about Donald Trump’s Atlantic City.

“I didn’t think I would ever do a full protest album,” Weiner says, “But there’s so much going on in this country, in this world, that affects my family, my friends, my fans, my band, that I would have to force myself to write escapist material. Which would feel so wrong to me. It would feel like self-censoring. ” With the Union Transfer show, Weiner says.

“I’m celebrating 15 years of Low Cut Connie. And anyone who’s ever been an artist or in a band knows that keeping it alive for 15 years is tough. So I want to throw a party in Philly.

“But I am also so happy to be celebrating Ben and his career, that he’s here with so much vitality, putting out a great record, playing shows, doing his radio show. I want him to feel the love. As Prince would say, ‘It’s going to be a beautiful night. ’” Low Cut Connie with the Flying Vees and Ben Vaughn Quintet at Union Transfer, 10 26 Spring Garden St. at 8 p.m. Nov. 20. utphilly.com