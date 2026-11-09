Loves Company Film Trailer Reveals Dark Comedy With Rachel Dratch and Jack Plotnick

Collider releases the first trailer for Loves Company, a dark comedy starring Rachel Dratch and Jack Plotnick about a faded game show host and his obsessed fan.

The new film Loves Company offers a sharp look at celebrity culture through the lens of a failed game show host. Directed and written by Jason Laurits, the movie features Rachel Dratch as an obsessive fan and Jack Plotnick as the celebrity she idolizes. Collider has released an exclusive look at the film featuring both leads.

Plot Summary And Key Cast Members

Blake de Troy, portrayed by Jack Plotnick, is a seventy-year-old game show personality whose fame has faded into obscurity. After surviving a car crash, he is rescued by Antoinette Funk, played by Rachel Dratch. Antoinette is a fifty-year-old resident of Florida who considers herself Blake's number one and only remaining fan.

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The narrative follows Blake as he is taken to Antoinette's isolated and creepy rural house located in the Everglades. Believing he has been kidnapped, Blake attempts to escape multiple times. However, he soon realizes that his former life in the public eye no longer exists, leaving him with nowhere else to turn.

Supporting the leads are Sarah Baker, known for her role in The Kominsky Method, and Bryan Batt, recognized for his work on Mad Men. Their characters add depth to the story of Blake's isolation and Antoinette's unwavering devotion.

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Dynamics Of The Fan And The Faded Star

Antoinette is more than happy to cater to every need Blake has during his stay. In response, Blake takes advantage of her hospitality and becomes a pest to his host. This dynamic creates a tense but humorous back-and-forth relationship between the two characters.

Blake tries to use his perceived kidnapping to his advantage, leveraging Antoinette's kindness for his own benefit. The film explores the uncomfortable power shift that occurs when a celebrity loses their status and relies entirely on a stranger.

The exclusive clip released by Collider highlights this dynamic perfectly. Blake is seen running toward Antoinette's car, appearing out of place and wearing a cut on his cheek. The scene captures Dratch's stressed-out energy as Antoinette interacts with Plotnick's comedic timing as Blake.

Excerpt From The Exclusive Clip Release

In the featured video, Blake reveals to Antoinette that he went to buy drugs. When she questions him about the source of the money, he admits that he stole it from her. This moment underscores his descent into desperation and moral ambiguity while under her roof.

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The film does not shy away from the darker aspects of fandom and celebrity worship. It shows how a fan can become a captor and how a celebrity can become a captive of their own past glory.

Production Context And Release Details

Collider is currently bringing this exclusive look to audiences, highlighting the unique performances of Dratch and Plotnick. The film serves as a commentary on how quickly the world moves on from public figures once their relevance fades.

For fans of dark comedies and character-driven dramas, Loves Company presents a fresh perspective on the relationship between idols and their followers. The film promises to challenge viewers' perceptions of loyalty and desperation.