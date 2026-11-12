Loveland restaurant honors veterans with free meals on Veterans Day

A new Mexican restaurant in Loveland is inviting nearly 100 veterans to a free meal on Veterans Day to honor the owner's grandfather, a World War II veteran, and his legacy of service and sacrifice.

LOVELAND, Colo. — As the country observes Veterans Day, one new Mexican restaurant in Loveland is finding a special way to honor those who served.

Salvina's Mexican Kitchen is opening its doors in Loveland. Mark Brinkerhoff, CEO of Brinkerhoff Hospitality, is inviting nearly 100 local veterans to enjoy a free meal to recognize their service and sacrifice. Watch Denver7's Northern Colorado reporter Peter Choi's story in the video below: Loveland restaurant honors veterans by carrying on owner's grandfather's legacy For Brinkerhoff, the gesture is deeply personal. His grandfather, Sonny Brinkerhoff, served in World War II.

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"He flew airplanes in the China Burma Theater. And he was — and is — our war hero from then, and we're extremely proud of him," Brinkerhoff said. His grandfather's military service left a lasting impression on the family, particularly the importance of sacrifice and the opportunities that come with it.

"He did teach us that the ability to dream and create opportunity and work hard and have a family comes at a sacrifice, and there are people that have sacrificed for us to be able to do that," Brinkerhoff said. Brinkerhoff wants to carry that lesson forward through his business. For the restaurant's opening celebration, Salvina's Mexican Kitchen is partnering with the Honor Bell Foundation, which provides a final tribute to veterans at the end of their lives.

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Brinkerhoff said the partnership is another way to recognize veterans and thank them for their service.

"It's a way for us to recognize them and to welcome them and thank them for their service," he said. Local VOA Colorado honors veterans whose service continued even after leaving military Danielle Kreutter For veterans, the gesture means a lot.

"That's amazing, especially at, you know, some places as nice as Savina's. Anytime as a veteran you're recognized, it's interesting. It's on the one hand, you don't feel that deserving, but on the other hand, you feel just so grateful when people recognize you and want to do something nice, and I guess pay homage to your service," said Veteran Kenny Berndt.

While a free meal may seem like a small gesture, Brinkerhoff said his grandfather's legacy has helped shape the organization's deep respect for those who serve.

"He's in the fabric of our organization, and he was a veteran, and he gave us a deep respect for veterans and people who make that sacrifice," Brinkerhoff said. For Brinkerhoff, honoring veterans is about remembering the sacrifices behind the freedoms and opportunities people enjoy today.

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