Loveland Fire Rescue Authority Chief Paul Claflin details his strategy for sustainable budgeting, union negotiations, and community trust building in his first year leading the department.

Loveland Fire Rescue Authority Chief Paul Claflin has formally assumed command of the department following a badge pinning ceremony at Fire Station 10 in Johnstown on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. The new chief immediately established a strategic roadmap focused on three primary objectives: fostering deeper trust among firefighters and community members, securing a sustainable long-term budget, and finalizing a successful second contract with the local firefighter union.

Building Trust Through Transparency

Claflin emphasized that the true measure of his success will depend on his ability to build genuine trust with the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority Board, the firefighters, and the broader community. He described the department as a family rather than just a workplace, noting that this sentiment is a core cultural value. His initial 90-day plan involves visiting every fire station to learn about the personnel personally and establishing authentic relationships with each team.

Also read Chicago Bears reportedly get good news on injured star TE Colston Loveland

The chief also prioritized rebuilding trust with the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority Board through transparent communication. He plans to act as an expert on the department's financials, ensuring the board has clear, objective data to support their decisions. This approach aims to eliminate ambiguity and create a predictable funding model that supports the department's operational needs without relying on short-term fixes or subjective evaluations.

Negotiating Firefighter Pay and Contracts

A significant portion of Claflin's early agenda involves navigating the complexities of the recent contract negotiations with IAFF Local 3566. The Loveland Fire Rescue Authority recently ratified a first-time contract that includes a 4% pay increase for firefighters next year. While this adjustment represents progress, LFRA data indicates that the raise will not bridge the gap between Loveland's pay scales and those of 14 nearby departments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The department had set a goal to raise firefighter pay to at least the 50th percentile compared to peer jurisdictions, but the current 4% increase falls short of that target. Furthermore, the financial constraints of the authority have prevented significant contributions to the Fleet Fund for new engines over the last two years. Claflin acknowledged these challenges and committed to developing a long-term funding strategy that addresses these salary disparities while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

Sustainable Budgeting and Financial Health

Claflin is currently working with staff to analyze the budget under the current operational model to ensure it meets the department's immediate and future goals. He stated that his commitment to the fire authority model is absolute, aiming for a budget that is both sustainable and predictable. The board is expected to adopt the 2027 budget during next month's meeting, and Claflin intends to be deeply involved in this process to ensure it aligns with the department's strategic needs.

Financial reserves at the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority currently fall below the targets recommended by the Government Finance Officers Association. Addressing this deficit is a critical component of the new chief's strategy. By focusing on objective funding mechanisms, Claflin hopes to restore financial health and ensure that the department can meet its obligations, including covering costs such as the $650,000 expense that was previously unfunded.

Community Engagement and Strategic Planning

Beyond internal operations, Claflin is actively engaging with the Loveland community to strengthen the department's public presence. He has already relaunched the Fire Rescue Advisory Commission, a citizen advisory group that provides feedback to the board and the chief. Additionally, he plans to participate in local events, such as downtown lunches and presentations to the Loveland Rotary Club, to foster closer ties with residents and local organizations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Claflin also aims to enhance collaboration with nearby public safety partners, including the Loveland Police Department, Thompson Valley EMS, Berthoud Fire Protection District, and Poudre Fire Authority. While former Chief Mirowski developed a strategic plan guiding the department until 2028, Claflin will take on the responsibility of creating a five-year strategic plan for the future. This plan will integrate his priorities of trust, budgeting, and partnership to ensure long-term success for the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority.