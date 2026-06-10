Loveholidays Under Fire: surge in horror holiday complaints over alleged hotel catfishing

Multiple customers report disastrous experiences after booking through Loveholidays, including a family unknowingly staying in a care home and a glamorous Rhodes hotel that turned out to be a substandard mess.

Recent months have seen a surge in complaints and incidents involving 'disaster' holidays booked through the online travel company Loveholidays . The platform, which offers a vast selection of 56,000 hotels and flights from major UK airlines, has attracted millions of customers with low deposits and flexible monthly payments.

Founded in London in 2012, Loveholidays has grown into a leading European travel provider, recording 4.7 million holidaymakers in its last financial year and reporting pre-tax profits of £67.6 million on sales of £284 million for the year ending October 2024. Despite its claims of advanced technology and a seamless booking experience, a growing number of customers report catastrophic experiences, from filthy, mould-ridden accommodations to hotels that turned out to be active construction sites.

The company, which is Ryanair-verified and ATOL-protected, allows travelers to book full packages or just lodging across global destinations, especially in the Mediterranean, Spain, and North Africa. CEO Donat Rétif emphasized the firm's investment in platform performance post-pandemic, yet customer testimonials often contradict the promised 'high standards'. One of the most striking cases involves Tracy Haslam, a 52-year-old British grandmother who booked a £4,000 all-inclusive family holiday to Tunisia.

Upon arrival at the four-star hotel in April, she discovered it was part of an elderly care home, with pensioners in wheelchairs constantly being wheeled past her sunbed. Haslam captured footage of elderly patients, some with dementia, mere inches from her family's relaxation area and felt utterly misled, stating she would never have chosen the hotel had she known. After an initial refusal, Loveholidays issued an apology and a full refund, temporarily removing the hotel from sale pending investigation.

Another victim, Louise Oliphant from the Daily Mail, booked a four-star stay at the Kolymbia Bay Boutique Art Hotel in Rhodes based on glossy online images showing swim-up pools and chic cabanas. Reality upon arrival was starkly different; the advertised 'deluxe' bathroom was dilapidated and foul-smelling, and the promised amenities were absent, which she described as a clear case of 'hotel catfishing'.

These accounts are not isolated; they reflect a broader pattern of alleged misrepresentation and substandard accommodations that challenge Loveholidays' portrayal of reliability and quality. The gap between marketed expectations and delivered reality raises serious questions about verification processes and the protections offered by ATOL and Ryanair partnerships. As more holidaymakers come forward, the company's reputation faces mounting scrutiny despite its financial success and market reach





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Loveholidays Hotel Catfishing Travel Complaints Tunisia Hotel Rhodes Holiday Customer Refund ATOL Online Travel Agency Misleading Accommodation Holiday Disaster

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