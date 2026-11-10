‘Loved, respected’: Clay County remembers Paterson Elementary principal John O’Brian

After the death of the Patterson Elementary principal, the community remembers and mourns.

The Clay County School District is grieving the unexpected death of John O’Brian, principal of Paterson Elementary School, who spent nearly three decades shaping students, staff and the broader community.

O’Brian served as Paterson’s principal for 12 years and dedicated 28 years to Clay County District Schools. Under his leadership, the Fleming Island school earned recognition as one of Florida’s best — ranking 10th among public elementary schools statewide and receiving a School of Excellence designation in 2024.

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‘He cared — and that made all the difference’ As news of O’Brian’s passing spread, former students, parents, colleagues and community members flooded social media with memories of a man who demanded the best — because he believed in people enough to expect it. Here are just some of the comments shared on the News4JAX Facebook page: Ellie B: Coach O’Brian was my high school calculus teacher back in 2001-2002. He instilled in me a love of math.

I’m now a professor, and I teach statistics the same way Coach OB taught us. He was firm and had exceedingly high expectations, but that’s because he knew we could succeed. I am forever the scholar I’ve become because of him! Chrissy R: Former student of Mr. O’Brian and as a mother of a high school student now myself I can confidently say he is exactly what our schools are missing.

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He was there to teach and by God you were going to learn! He was stern but it was for all the right reasons. He did not allow us to just get by. He had standards and above all he cared something that I feel is missing in the classrooms today.

Prayers for the family. Joey W: He was a good man and did his job well. At the kids award ceremony you could tell he cared and was well respected. I have seen him on a tractor mowing Paterson Elementary field.

I pulled up one time and asked Why he was doing it? He answered he wanted to and like keeping the school looking good. He will be missed . Hard to replace his kind.

Wendy O: He will be sorely missed by the community. My son attended Paterson from kindergarten to 6th grade and Mr. O’Brian was incredible. He was fair but firm with the students. He was loved and respected.

Julie K: He was by far the best person I ever worked for. John O’Brian you will be truly missed by all. Prayers for your family as they go through this time Tania C: Devastating to our community. Mr. O’Brian was an amazing principal and role model for our kids.

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You will be missed. Prayers for his family and the community during this time. District, school pay tribute The Clay County School District confirmed O’Brian’s passing in a statement, calling it a devastating loss.

“With profound sadness, we can confirm the unexpected passing of John O’Brian, Principal of Paterson Elementary,” the district said. “His passing is a tremendous loss for our district, particularly for the students, faculty, and staff who have had the privilege of working alongside him during his 28 years with Clay County District Schools. ” Paterson Elementary also shared a message to families.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the overwhelming outpouring of love and kindness as we grieve the loss of our wonderful principal, Mr. John O’Brian,” the school said. “Your support means more than words can express during this difficult time. ” The district asked that the community respect the privacy of O’Brian’s family, saying no further details about his passing would be shared. The district added grief support counselors are being made available to the Paterson community.

“Our top priority right now is supporting our students and staff,” the district said.