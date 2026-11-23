Dantrell Davis was shot and killed while walking to school with his mom in 1992 in the old public housing development.

For decades, a family thought they knew who killed a 7-year-old boy on Chicago's Near North Side back in 1992. Last week, a judge overturned that man's murder conviction, leaving the family to wonder if they'll ever get the justice they've fought so long for. gathered Sunday night to remember him.

They say it feels like an open wound to be back in the old Cabrini-Green neighborhood — especially after they found out the man convicted of murdering him, now 68-year-old"If you lost a child, that's something – it kill you for the rest of your life," one attendee said. Davis was shot and killed while walking to school with his mom 34 years ago in the old public housing development.

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"Thank you for coming out. She doesn't want to speak ... she's emotional.

" Back in the 90s, Davis' death sparked outrage. It led to the demolition of the Cabrini-Green projects and ignited a Now, court documents say Garrett was allegedly tortured into confessing to the murder. The confession said Garrett accidentally shot Davis while in a sniper position from a high-rise as he targeted a rival gang member. Documents say he was coerced by former Chicago police detective Richard Zuley and sentenced to 100 years in prison.

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Loved ones in attendance Sunday now feel like they are back to square one.

"And we don't want the wrong man locked up or anything. If he didn't do it, who did it?

" said Monique Hawkins. Davis' family says they will never forget the boy they say loved to dance, box, and prove to his mom she is not in this fight alone.

"Every court date she's going to be there, whether she is there by herself every day or the big support system like she has," Hawkins said. "This is never going to end — no matter — until the day she die. This is never going to end. That was her only child," Massey said.

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Garrett will remain in custody until a decision is made in a retrial. He is due back in court next month. Dallas police arrest man in birthday shooting death of mother of four