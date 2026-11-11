Love Perseveres: Grieving the Changes in Relationship Roles

Grief is not just sadness. It is not only reserved for mourning the death of loved ones. Shifts in relationships that are part of normal human development may also be grieved.

Grieving helps us recognize change and adapt to new ways of relating. Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision in Marvel Studios' WANDAVISION exclusively on Disney+..

Ironically, when I first encountered it while watching the series many years ago, I did not think much of it. I might have even rolled my internal eyes in response, thinking that it sounded good, but I had trouble appreciating that the statement could have any meaningful connection to my life. I had always thought that this line was about death and coping with its aftermath.

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That’s the context under which Vision delivers the words of comfort to Wanda, who is trying to make sense of her brother’s death. But my understanding of grief—specifically, what kinds of things in life can be grieved—has expanded over time. Grief certainly includes grappling with death, but it is not a process reserved for only interpersonal loss. From this perspective, Vision’s words struck an emotional chord.

I like to think of grief as first recognizing a shift or development, and then taking appropriate action based on the changes. That is, grief helps me to acknowledge that a change has arrived in my life, often abruptly; grief also helps me to adapt to the new reality.

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“Love persevering” speaks especially to this idea that accepting and making sense of changes can be incredibly difficult, but it is a worthwhile process because of love.relationship roles . As someone who can be described as part of a sandwich generation in life, in a real sense, I grieve the changes that I observe in the relationships that I have with my children and my aging father.

To be clear, the shifts that I will reference are part of normal human development. But just because these are shared human experiences does not make them any easier to go through. Let me give two specific examples.daughter prepared a lunchbox and left it in the refrigerator for me to take to work.

When I discovered this unexpected gift in the morning, I felt pride, joy, and all the other warm feelings that a parent might have in these unexpected moments of kindness from our own offspring. But at a higher level, I also felt a pang of sadness in being reminded that my baby is no longer a baby , and that she has entered into a different developmental phase.

More specifically, her relationship with me, including the roles that we occupy in the relationship, has shifted.and Korean cultural emphasis on elevating the paternal role meant that for most of my life, I related to my father in a vertical way, by honoring his preferences and seeing him as the sole decision-maker in the family. But now, as a man in his mid-40s, I see the role shift reflected in many areas of our relationship.

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Some changes are really acute, directly correlated with declining biology; he can’t read any fine print, so I read it for him. Other changes are more subtle, such as when the hospital worker becomes exasperated, turns to me, and asks that I explain what they are trying to say to my father.

Grief, in sitting with the real changes in front of us; then adaptation, in living into this new space of relating to each other differently.life, especially the interpersonal changes in people that you love? I pray that your love for that person will carry you through the process, even if it's difficult and requires much perseverance.

And I hope that through it all, you can find ways to be compassionate to yourself and recognize that these are normal emotions and processes. How to Build a Love That Lasts After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched. Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love. Self Tests are all about you.

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